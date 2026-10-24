Telegraph cuts up to 100 jobs as new owner promises to turn paper into AI-powered global business

The new owners of the Daily Telegraph have made large numbers of staff redundant, telling them the title will be transformed from a newspaper â€œinto a global, AI-powered premium media and intelligence businessâ€.

In an all-company briefing and email on Friday morning, staff were told the title would rely increasingly on technology, data and AI to â€œreinvent the reader experienceâ€. Newsroom insiders said they expected as many as 100 people to lose their jobs.

The â€œnext chapterâ€ of the Telegraph will focus on new revenue streams including â€œvideo, audio, puzzles, events, B2B, licensing, commerce and new productsâ€, the CEO, Carolin Hulshoff Pol , wrote.

It will also focus on growing its audience internationally, â€œparticularly in foreign affairs, defence and businessâ€, she said.

Some staff were told on Thursday they were being fired, while others received calls and emails on Friday morning. Some senior staff were said to be in tears as they told colleagues their fate.

The culture and sports departments have been particularly hard hit, according to insiders. A source from inside the Telegraph said the atmosphere in the newsroom was â€œlike a morgueâ€.

The Telegraph was bought in June by the European media group Axel Springer for Â£575m, ending three tortuous years for the title and its staff, during which potential owners were blocked, fell through or faced fierce internal opposition.

The paper joined a stable of media brands including the German titles Bild and Die Welt, as well as the digital outlets Politico and Business Insider. Mathias DÃ¶pfner, Axel Springer's chief executive and controlling shareholder, said he intended to invest in the Telegraph to make it the â€œleading centre-right media outlet in the English-speaking worldâ€.

However, heavy job cuts have been expected at the paper amid an internal staff consultation in recent weeks into the future of the business.

Pol said that during the lengthy sale process, â€œthe Telegraph had limited ability to invest, adapt and move at the pace the market demandedâ€, adding that â€œthe media world and technology have changed at extraordinary speedâ€.

â€œOur ambition is to transform the Telegraph from a leading British newspaper into a global, AI-powered premium media and intelligence business â€“ built on trusted journalism, direct relationships with our audiences and expertise that sets us apart.

â€œTo deliver on this ambition, we need to change how we are organised, how decisions are made, where we focus our resources and create efficiencies. We need clearer accountability, faster decision-making and a simpler, more effective organisation.â€

She said the organisation would â€œuse AI confidently while enhancing what technology cannot replace: judgment, originality, courage and trustâ€.

A spokesperson for the Telegraph Media Group reiterated Pol's remarks, adding: â€œToday marks the start of a formal consultation process. These are difficult choices that we believe are necessary for the future of the business.â€

TMG would not confirm the number of redundancies.