Arsenal teenager Dowman set for minutes amid Saka injury

Mikel Arteta revealed teenager Max Dowman will get minutes for Arsenal in the upcoming games following an injury to Bukayo Saka.

Saka was substituted off in the first 10 minutes of their Champions League showdown against Bayern Munich after suffering a quad injury.

No Arsenal player has directly contributed to more goals than Saka this season (five â€“ level with Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice), and the winger has also created the fourth-most chances for the Gunners (12).

Reports suggest Saka could be out for up to eight weeks, though Arteta explained the severity of the injury is not yet known.

“He’s got quite a lot of fluid in the area, so it was difficult to understand the extent of the injury, but we will probably know more [on Saturday],” said Arteta.

“We need a few more scans and opinions from the specialists. Obviously, when a player has to walk off the pitch, he is struggling to walk without any pain, his movement is restricted; they are not good signs.

“So, again, let’s be a little bit patient so we can get a definitive assessment, and I will let you know.”

Mikel Arteta provided an update on Bukayo Saka’s fitnessÂ â€” Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 23, 2026

With Christos Tzolis also out with injury, Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke and Dowman are Arsenal’s remaining options on the wing.

The Gunners have a busy schedule coming up, with five fixtures still to play before the international break starts on November 9.

Up first for Arsenal is Everton at home, the same fixture in which Dowman scored last season to become the youngest scorer in Premier League history.

“There is something inevitable to go back to that memory and the feeling of the moment,” said Arteta. “That’s with us, and that’s going to stay in that stadium for a long, long time.

“He’s [Dowman] training, and every time he’s got a moment to play, he is showing that he is a player who is going to impact the game, so for sure he is going to have minutes.

“It would be a great story if we win the game, especially.”