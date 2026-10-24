Restaurant earnings will test whether owning more brands pays off

A sign is posted in front of a Chili’s restaurant in Rohnert Park, California, on Dec. 13, 2024.

Restaurant stocks have split sharply this year. And it could be tied to how many brands they own.

Shares of Brinker International , Darden Restaurants and Restaurant Brands International are up roughly 32%, 18% and 12%, respectively, year to date. Those companies all own more than one restaurant chain, with brands collectively ranging from Chili’s to Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Burger King and Tim Hortons.

Meanwhile, stocks like McDonald’s , Chipotle , Cava , Wendy’s , Shake Shack and Domino’s have all dropped this year, with several down double-digit percentages. Those companies all have one core chain to their names.

Those share moves underscore what some analysts see as the benefits of a diversified restaurant business, especially at a time when any misstep can make cash-strapped consumers go elsewhere when they dine out.

Investors will get another look at how operating multiple chains â€” or not â€” is affecting performance when major restaurant companies report quarterly results starting next week. One company that could be watching is Inspire Brands, the owner of chains like Dunkin’, Buffalo Wild Wings and Jimmy John’s, which is moving toward going public.

A business built around one main restaurant concept depends more heavily on that brand holding consumers’ attention, whereas a company with a portfolio has other potential sources of sales if one brand loses momentum.

That cushion can be critical, but only if another chain is strong enough to pick up the slack, according to some Wall Street analysts.

“Darden is probably the best case of the scale and size and diversity of business,” said Nick Setyan, a restaurant analyst at Mizuho Securities. “If one business isn’t doing well, the other ones are.”