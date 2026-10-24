Burnley sack Hayen after dismal Championship start

Burnley have sacked head coach Nicky Hayen after just 12 Championship games, with the Clarets marooned inside the relegation zone.Â

Hayen took charge at Turf Moor following last season’s relegation from the Premier League, after Scott Parker was dismissed in April.

The former Club Brugge and Genk boss was tasked with leading Burnley back to the top flight at the first attempt, but after only winning one game all campaign, they could face a fight to avoid a second straight drop.

Having lost 4-1 to Lincoln City on Saturday, Burnley have the joint-worst defensive record in the Championship alongside Preston North End, conceding 25 goals in just 12 games.Â

Only Derby County (69), Bolton Wanderers (67) and Cardiff City (65) have faced more shots on target than Burnley’s 64, while their expected goals against (xGA) figure of 20.01 is the fifth worst in the division.Â

Hayen’s exit was confirmed just a couple of hours after the Lincoln defeat, with a short club statement reading: “Burnley Football Club has dismissed head coach Nicky Hayen with immediate effect.Â

“The board has taken the decision following a disappointing start to the Championship season.”

A look at the table! Â #EFL | #SkyBetChampionship https://t.co/5hDOwn1DFR â€” Sky Bet Championship (@SkyBetChamp) October 24, 2026

Burnley’s next game is at home to Portsmouth on October 31, when a failure to pick up three points would see the Clarets make unwanted history.

They have not won a home league game since beating Leeds United in the top flight on October 18, 2025.Â

The record winless run at home in England’s top four divisions, in terms of days, is Sheffield Wednesday’s 376-day streak between April 2025 and May 2026, which Burnley could surpass next week.Â Â