Donnarumma calls on Man City to build on derby win

Gianluigi Donnarumma has called on his Manchester City team-mates to build on their derby victory over Manchester United.

City emerged 1-0 winners at Old Trafford on Sunday, but in controversial fashion after Erling Haaland’s winner stood despite Enzo Fernandez being offside in the build-up.

Phil Foden was shown a straight red card in the first half, but Enzo Maresca’s side held on to maintain their perfect start in the Premier League this season.

City are the first visiting side to win 10 times against United in the Premier League at Old Trafford â€“ across the last 11 seasons (since 2016-17), no English top-flight fixture has seen more away wins than the Manchester derby (10).

And 50 teams have received a red card as the visiting team at Old Trafford in the Premier League, but only two have won: Everton in November 2025 (13th minute, won 1-0) and City on Sunday (23rd minute, won 1-0).

City are one of two teams to win all four of their Premier League matches this season, along with Arsenal, and Donnarumma has urged his team-mates to keep pushing in their search for major silverware this term.

“We need to keep going like this,” the goalkeeper told Sky Sports.

Simply incredible Â pic.twitter.com/iBySHf641X â€” Manchester City (@ManCity) September 13, 2026

“We have to move forward with confidence, keep our heads down and work hard, because every match is tough.

“If we want to compete for major goals, we have to work hard â€“ and I’m sure we will because we have a fantastic coach in Enzo Maresca.

“We will give everything for this shirt, for this club that gives us so much and offers us so much great support. It has a great history, and we need to give a lot back to it.”

City’s next asssignment is an EFL Cup third-round tie away at Norwich City on Thursday, before they welcome Sunderland to the Etihad Stadium three days later,