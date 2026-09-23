Full list of Premier League fixtures in November including TV changes

The top-flight live broadcast selections for the 2026/27 November fixtures have been announced, with reigning champions Arsenal and title hopefuls Manchester City among the teams to have matches moved.

The schedule covers the period between Premier League matchdays 10 to 12, starting with Coventry City's trip to Everton and continuing with Tottenham's visit to Leeds United.

Manchester United's home game against Aston Villa and meeting with Liverpool at Anfield will also be shown on live TV in the UK.

Here's the latest list of Premier League matches chosen for live broadcast, including details on channels and live streams and the full fixtures. You can also see the October TV selections.

TV Premier League fixtures: November 2026

Here's the full set of Premier League games selected, with all times GMT.

All games at 15:00 UK time are not chosen for live coverage.

Date Fixture GMT start time ET PT UK broadcaster Fri, Nov 6 Everton vs Coventry 20:00 15:00 12:00 Sky Sports Sat, Nov 7 Leeds United vs Tottenham 12:30 07:30 04:30 TNT Sports Sat, Nov 7 Arsenal vs Hull City 15:00 10:00 07:00 â€“ Sat, Nov 7 Fulham vs Newcastle 15:00 10:00 07:00 â€“ Sat, Nov 7 Nottingham Forest vs Man City 17:30 12:30 09:30 Sky Sports Sun, Nov 8 Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford 14:00 09:00 06:00 Sky Sports Sun, Nov 8 Crystal Palace vs Liverpool 14:00 09:00 06:00 Sky Sports Sun, Nov 8 Ipswich Town vs Bournemouth 14:00 09:00 06:00 Sky Sports Sun, Nov 8 Sunderland vs Chelsea 14:00 09:00 06:00 Sky Sports Sun, Nov 8 Man United vs Aston Villa 16:30 11:30 08:30 Sky Sports Sat, Nov 21 Man City vs Fulham 12:30 07:30 04:30 TNT Sports Sat, Nov 21 Bournemouth vs Forest 15:00 10:00 07:00 â€“ Sat, Nov 21 Villa vs Sunderland 15:00 10:00 07:00 â€“ Sat, Nov 21 Chelsea vs Leeds 15:00 10:00 07:00 â€“ Sat, Nov 21 Coventry vs Palace 15:00 10:00 07:00 â€“ Sat, Nov 21 Spurs vs Ipswich 15:00 10:00 07:00 â€“ Sat, Nov 21 Newcastle vs Arsenal 17:30 12:30 09:30 Sky Sports Sun, Nov 22 Hull vs Brighton 14:00 09:00 06:00 Sky Sports Sun, Nov 22 Liverpool vs Man United 16:30 11:30 08:30 Sky Sports Mon, Nov 23 Brentford vs Everton 20:00 15:00 12:00 Sky Sports Fri, Nov 27 Forest vs Chelsea 20:00 15:00 12:00 Sky Sports Sat, Nov 28 Leeds vs Coventry 15:00 10:00 07:00 â€“ Sat, Nov 28 Man United vs Brentford 15:00 10:00 07:00 â€“ Sat, Nov 28 Ipswich vs Villa 17:30 12:30 09:30 Sky Sports Sun, Nov 29 Everton vs Liverpool 12:00 07:00 04:00 TNT Sports Sun, Nov 29 Brighton vs Newcastle 14:05 09:05 06:05 Sky Sports Sun, Nov 29 Palace vs Hull 14:05 09:05 06:05 Sky Sports Sun, Nov 29 Fulham vs Bournemouth 14:05 09:05 06:05 Sky Sports Sun, Nov 29 Sunderland vs Spurs 14:05 09:05 06:05 Sky Sports Sun, Nov 29 Arsenal vs Man City 16:30 11:30 08:30 Sky Sports

Premier League TV fixtures: When is December announced?

The games from December 26 to January 7 have been announced, with the rest of the broadcast selections in December scheduled to be revealed during the week of October 19.

You can find the full schedule of Premier League fixture change announcements.

2026/27 Premier League TV deals

Sky Sports and TNT Sports will share the live broadcasting rights to show the Premier League in the UK between 2025/26 and 2028/29.

BBC Sport also has highlights rights, including Match of the Day, and audio rights, which are shared with talkSPORT.

Where to watch the Premier League on TV in 2026/27: Sky Sports

Via Now TV, Sky Sports costs Â£14.99 for a day membership, Â£28 a month for a 12-month membership or Â£34.99 a month with no contract.

Sky Sports memberships include access to all 12 live Sky Sports channels and Sky Sports+, which offers live streams and a dedicated channel.

How to watch Premier League football on TNT Sports

TNT Sports costs Â£30.99 a month through HBO Max, with a 12-month Saver plan available for Â£25.99 a month.

The HBO Max app includes Eurosport and entertainment and is available on a vast range of devices including smart TVs and gaming consoles.

Premier League live streams: Where to watch online

Both broadcasters have dedicated apps allowing fans to live-stream the games: SkyGO for Sky Sports and HBO Max for TNT Sports.

Both apps are available on a vast range of devices, including smart TVs, gaming consoles