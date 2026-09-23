Utter nonsense: Virgil van Dijk hits back at claims he influenced Ronald Koemans World Cup tactics in fiery press conference

Virgil van Dijk has spikily hit back at claims he influenced Ronald Koeman's tactics during the Netherlands' World Cup campaign.

Iin an unusually heated press conference from the Liverpool captain, the centre-back made a point of strongly refuting the notion that he had a hand in the tactics in the Round of 32 defeat against Morocco which saw them exit the competition.

â€œOne of your colleagues also said, of course, that it was my idea to switch to playing with a back five. That is utter nonsense,â€ Van Dijk told one reporter.Â

â€œThe fact is we simply failed at the World Cup; those are the hard facts.Â

â€œWe didn't play a good World Cup. It's not about me. You perform together; you're a team. Your claim that I destroyed Dutch football after the World Cup â€“ that sort of thing is completely baseless.Â

â€œThe plan is devised by the staff. Nonsense is being spread so that I look even worse. That happens far too often.Â

â€œI was told that it was my fault we played with five, that Ronald Koeman and I have destroyed Dutch football.Â

â€œThe plan worked for 89 minutes, even though it was a bad match. We almost broke through. The idea that I destroyed Dutch football makes absolutely no sense. I didn't decide that.â€Â

Van Dijk excited to continue under Xavi

Van Dijk, 35, could win his 100th Netherlands cap if he plays in all four of their Nations League fixtures against Germany, Greece and twice against Serbia.

The centre-back admitted he considered retiring from international football after the World Cup but said one conversation with new manager Xavi, formerly of Barcelona, was enough to keep him in the national fold.

â€œI needed a holiday with my family and then an important meeting with the national coach: After 10 seconds it was already clear that I would continue,â€ the defender added.Â

â€œWhat he said? That I am Virgil van Dijk. It is about trust, appreciation, how important you are for the team. Physically there is â€“ and was â€“ no doubt but you also want to feel appreciation and pleasure.â€