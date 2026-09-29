Northern Ireland 0-0 Hungary: Michael ONeill positive as NI maintain unbeaten start

After 315 days away from Windsor Park, Northern Ireland’s goalless draw with Hungary on their homecoming did not have the same drama as the late win over Georgia on Friday night.

But that suited Northern Ireland just fine.

On their return to League B in the Nations League, they sit joint-top with Ukraine with four points from their opening two matches.

It’s a result that left manager Michael O’Neill feeling “positive” at the halfway point of the four-game window.

“We played a very good side, I thought we were more than a match for the opposition,” said O’Neill on Hungary, who lost their opener 1-0 to Ukraine on Friday.

“It’s another clean sheet for us, which is positive, but we just couldn’t find maybe enough to create that clear-cut chance that we’d win the game.”