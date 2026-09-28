Nations League: Germany suffer shock defeat to Greece as Klopp makes winless start, Netherlands see off Serbia

Germany suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Greece in the Nations League on Sunday night, leaving new manager Jurgen Klopp without a win from his first two games.

Managing on home soil for the first time as Germany boss, Klopp watched on as Die Mannschaft put in a laboured display to lose to Greece for the first time in their history, with Dimitros Kourbelis scoring the winner in the 74th minute and Arsenal's Christos Tzolis grabbing the assist in Augsburg.

It is a weak start for former Liverpool manager Klopp, who saw his side draw 1-1 with the Netherlands in his first game in charge after conceding a 92nd equaliser to miss out on the three points.

Germany are bottom of Nations League Group A2 with just one point. Greece, meanwhile, have taken maximum points so far after coming from behind to see off Serbia in their first game.

League A â€“ Group A # Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts Last 1 1

Belgium 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3 W 2

France 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 W 3

TÃ¼rkiye 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 L 4

Italy 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0 L Position 1, 2 : Play Offs: Quarter-finals

Position 3 : Relegation Playoffs

Position 4 : Relegation League A â€“ Group B # Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts Last 2 1

Greece 2 2 0 0 3 1 2 6 W

W 2

Netherlands 2 1 1 0 3 2 1 4 W

D 3

Germany 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1 L

D 4

Serbia 2 0 0 2 2 4 -2 0 L

L Position 1, 2 : Play Offs: Quarter-finals

Position 3 : Relegation Playoffs

Position 4 : Relegation League A â€“ Group C # Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts Last 1 1

Spain 1 1 0 0 3 2 1 3 W 2

Croatia 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 W 3

England 1 0 0 1 2 3 -1 0 L 4

Czechia 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 L Position 1, 2 : Play Offs: Quarter-finals

Position 3 : Relegation Playoffs

Position 4 : Relegation League A â€“ Group D # Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts Last 2 1

Portugal 2 2 0 0 3 1 2 6 W

W 2

Norway 2 1 0 1 4 4 0 3 L

W 3

Denmark 2 1 0 1 4 3 1 3 W

L 4

Wales 2 0 0 2 0 3 -3 0 L

L Position 1, 2 : Play Offs: Quarter-finals

Position 3 : Relegation Playoffs

Position 4 : Relegation League B â€“ Group A # Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts Last 1 1

Switzerland 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3 W 2

Slovenia 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 D 3

Scotland 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 D 4

FYR Macedonia 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0 L Position 1 : Promotion

Position 2 : Promotion Play-offs

Position 3 : Relegation Playoffs

Position 4 : Relegation League B â€“ Group B # Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts Last 1 1

Ukraine 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 W 2

Northern Ireland 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 W 3

Hungary 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 L 4

Georgia 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 L Position 1 : Promotion

Position 2 : Promotion Play-offs

Position 3 : Relegation Playoffs

Position 4 : Relegation League B â€“ Group C # Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts Last 2 1

Austria 2 2 0 0 6 2 4 6 W

W 2

Kosovo 2 1 0 1 2 3 -1 3 L

W 3

Rep. Of Ireland 2 1 0 1 3 1 2 3 W

L 4

Israel 2 0 0 2 1 6 -5 0 L

L Position 1 : Promotion

Position 2 : Promotion Play-offs

Position 3 : Relegation Playoffs

Position 4 : Relegation League B â€“ Group D # Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts Last 1 1

Sweden 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 W 2

Bosnia & Herzegovina 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 D 3

Poland 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 D 4

Romania 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 L Position 1 : Promotion

Position 2 : Promotion Play-offs

Position 3 : Relegation Playoffs

Position 4 : Relegation League C â€“ Group A # Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts Last 1 1

Finland 1 1 0 0 7 0 7 3 W 2

Albania 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3 W 3

Belarus 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0 L 4

San Marino 1 0 0 1 0 7 -7 0 L Position 1 : Promotion

Position 2 : Promotion Play-offs

Position 4 : Possible Degraded League C â€“ Group B # Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts Last 1 1

Armenia 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3 W 2

Montenegro 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 W 3

Cyprus 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 L 4

Latvia 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0 L Position 1 : Promotion

Position 2 : Promotion Play-offs

Position 4 : Possible Degraded League C â€“ Group C # Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts Last 1 1

Slovakia 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3 W 2

Kazakhstan 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 D 3

Faroe Islands 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 D 4

Moldova 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0 L Position 1 : Promotion

Position 2 : Promotion Play-offs

Position 4 : Possible Degraded League C â€“ Group D # Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts Last 1 1

Luxembourg 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 W 2

Estonia 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 D 3

Iceland 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 D 4

Bulgaria 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 L Position 1 : Promotion

Position 2 : Promotion Play-offs

Position 4 : Possible Degraded League D â€“ Group A # Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts Last 2 1

Malta 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 W 2

Gibraltar 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 D 3

Andorra 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1 D

L Position 1 : Promotion

Position 2 : Promotion Play-offs League D â€“ Group B # Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts Last 2 1

Lithuania 2 1 1 0 3 1 2 4 D

W 2

Azerbaijan 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 D 3

Liechtenstein 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0 L Position 1 : Promotion

Position 2 : Promotion Play-offs

Serbia 1â€“2 Netherlands

The Netherlands came from behind to secure a valuable away win in Belgrade, with Milan Meerdink scoring from the penalty spot before adding his second after the break.

Serbia briefly levelled through Luka JoviÄ‡, but Meerdink's brace ensured the Dutch took all three points.

Israel 0-3 Republic of Ireland

Three first-half goals from the Republic of Ireland saw them secure a 3-0 victory over Israel in their controversial clash in Hungary. Troy Parrott, Adam Idah and Jack Moylan netted in the first half to put the Irish in control in a comprehensive win in Debrecen, with no players exchanging handshakes before kick-off due to the ongoing war in Gaza.

Denmark 2â€“0 Wales

Denmark bounced back from their opening defeat to Norway with a comfortable win over Wales. An own goal from Ben Davies broke the deadlock before Anders Dreyer added a second to seal the points for the hosts.

Austria 3â€“1 Kosovo

Austria continued their winning start with a convincing victory over Kosovo, taking control through goals from Maximilian Affengruber and Ercan Kara before adding a third through Carney Chukwuemeka. Kosovo grabbed a late consolation from the penalty spot, but Austria held on for another three points.

Lithuania 1â€“1 Azerbaijan

Lithuania and Azerbaijan shared the spoils in Kaunas after an entertaining opening spell. Armandas KuÄys converted an early penalty for Lithuania, but Ramil Sheydayev equalised shortly afterwards to earn Azerbaijan a point.

Gibraltar 0â€“0 Andorra

Neither side could find a breakthrough in a cagey encounter, with Gibraltar and Andorra settling for a goalless draw. Both teams had opportunities to snatch a winner, but the defences held firm to ensure the points were shared.