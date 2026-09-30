Drawing of lots sends Oman through to Gulf Cup semi-finals at expense of Iraq

Oman edged into the semi-finals of the Gulf Cup in extraordinary fashion after they were picked ahead of Iraq in the drawing of lots.

Oman’s 3-1 win over Kuwait meant both the Omanis and Iraq finished level on four points in their group and, as they had identical records, lots were drawn to separate them and decide who would finish second and progress to the last four.

Organisers said the draw was the final tie-breaker after they had applied “the selection criteria stipulated in the regulations”.

These included “head-to-head results, goal difference, number of goals, and disciplinary card points” with Oman and Iraq level “until the final criterion was reached”.

With yellow cards included in the count-back categories, Oman’s Musab Al-Shaqsy would have been ruing the booking he picked up against Kuwait.

After Al-Shaqsy scored his side’s third goal late on in their win over Iraq he was yellow carded for taking his top off during his celebration.

And, with Oman and Iran, who were beaten 2-0 by Saudi Arabia in their final group game, level on everything else, it meant both countries also finished even on the disciplinary front.

That meant lots had to be drawn “in the presence of representatives of the concerned authorities” and, ultimately, Oman went through to the semi-finals.