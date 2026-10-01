Inside Northern Irelands football conveyor belt as Michael ONeill visits Campbell College

The academy at Campbell College is a residential, designed for 24 elite young players at under-15 and under-16 level, providing preparation for life away from home should that come to pass.

While athletes, they remain students with equal emphasis on football and life skills. Education in the classroom is a key component because, in the world of professional football, there are no guarantees.

Academy student Bailey Magee plays at club level with Glenavon.

His day is typical for a 16-year-old with school dominating until mid-afternoon. Once the bell rings, however, it is time to hit the gym and the pitch before returning to any school work in the evening.

If his dream of becoming a professional footballer comes true, then spending so much time away from home will be worth it.

“Going away with Northern Ireland has helped me because I’m able to stay away from home and you get used to that a wee bit,” said Magee.

“The hardest times are [after] Christmas because that’s when you’re coming back after spending a long time with family.

“The IFA and Campbell have done really well when you’re trying to mix the two and balance football with studies.

“I’ll work hard until the end of the year and whatever happens, happens. I’ll maybe do A-Levels, maybe a B.Tech or full-time football academy with the likes of Linfield or Larne, so there are loads of different pathways for us.”

Those sentiments are shared by 15-year-old Kayson Braniff who is currently on the books at Linfield.

“My dad had drilled it into my head that we need our studies,” he said.

“It’s not as if football is everything, studies come first because you definitely need them in case football doesn’t work out.”