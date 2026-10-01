Reid ranks the top 50 prospects in the 2027 NFL draft class: Jeremiah Smith at No. 1?

With the calendar turning to October, it’s time to start stacking the top prospects in the 2027 NFL draft class, which begins on April 29 in Washington, D.C. I’ve been watching and evaluating these players for a couple of years in some instances, and these rankings are a compilation of my scouting (both on film and in person) and conversations I’ve been having with scouts and evaluators around the NFL.

We’re going to start these rankings with 50 players, with scouting reports on the top 25, but this list will expand as the draft gets closer and closer. And these rankings will evolve — some players will shoot up boards, others will fall and still more will ultimately return to school for another year. But this is how I currently see things in the 2027 class.

Let’s get to it, starting with arguably the best wide receiver prospect of the past 15-20 years. (And the top names at every position are listed at the bottom.)

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Rankings by position

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 222

Smith could have All-Pro potential early in his NFL career as a true No. 1 receiver. He immediately changes the offensive outlook for the team that adds him. He is sure-handed and can glide past defenders with ease. And he’s equally as capable of winning with strength at the catch point. Smith’s change of direction in routes needs to become sharper, as he can take too many choppy steps when working back toward passers. But he is tough to stop when allowed to attack defenses vertically.

Stats through Sept. 30: 33 receptions for 617 receiving yards (18.7 per catch) and seven touchdowns

play 1:21 JSN: Jeremiah Smith has a chance to be the best

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 197

With excellent length, speed and technique, Moore is the prototypical cornerback prospect. His length and physicality allow him to excel when getting hands on receivers in press man coverage. He also has the awareness to identify and defend route concepts in zone coverage. Moore has the ball skills to match receivers, routinely tracking and attacking the ball out of the air. But he needs to improve his discipline and hand timing at the top of routes.

Stats through Sept. 30: Seven tackles, two passes defensed, 0% completion percentage allowed

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 246

Simmons is an energetic and high-effort pass rusher, with a quick first step to explode past blockers. He has a nifty combination of hesitation moves and shoulder fakes. But he still needs to develop consistent counter moves, as he can get stuck if his initial move isn’t effective. Simmons is a powerful run defender, using a strong base and powerful hands to keep his frame clean when setting the edge.

Stats through Sept. 30: 13 tackles, 7.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 315

An explosive 3-technique, Echoles is one of the most versatile and well-conditioned interior defenders in the country. He has energetic hands that help him accelerate past blockers, and reliable lower body strength helps him be a malleable run defender. Echoles still needs to make major improvements in his counter moves, as he can get stuck on blockers when his power and initial moves are matched. Plus, he can get caught not being firm on contact and get moved off his spot.

Stats through Sept. 30: 12 tackles, 0.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, one pass defensed

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 250

With a slender frame, Stewart has rare burst and closing speed as a pass rusher. That allows him to wreak havoc on twists and stunts, though the tools have yet to lead to high-end production at the college level. And he might not have many chances to add to his tape, as he’s currently suspended from the team. Stewart must also become more consistent with using his length and shedding against the run.

Stats through Sept. 30: One tackle, one tackle for loss

Editor’s Picks

1 Related

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 307

Seaton combines a good blend of awareness, quick hands and lower-body suddenness to be a high-level pass protector. He’s also an easy mover in space, which allows him to excel as a puller or on screen plays. Seaton can be trusted on an island, but his biggest area of improvement must come as a run blocker. His hands and feet are inconsistent when driving on blocks to the second level.

Stats through Sept. 30: 264 snaps, 0% pressure rate allowed, 0.7% blown run block rate

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 251

Pierre is an aggressive defender whose pursuit energy has very little drop-off throughout games. He is equally as effective from a stand-up outside linebacker position or with his hand in the ground. Pierre is a true havoc creator on stunts and twists, using overwhelming strength to get blockers. As a run defender, he can stand his ground and be a consistent edge setter. But he is more of a build-up rusher than true bender, which limits his amounts of clean wins against offensive tackles.

Stats through Sept. 30: 14 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss, one interception for 27 yards and one touchdown

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 208

Becker is primarily used as a vertical threat, and there are few college players who can match his straight-ahead speed. But he is more than just a threat with his legs; he’s similar to an NBA rebounder with the way he wins 50-50 passes. That ability comes from a combination of elite body control at the catch point and A-plus hand-eye coordination, which helps him see the ball in slow motion. Becker does need to round out his route tree, showing NFL teams that he has more branches on it than just vertical patterns.

Stats through Sept. 30: 19 receptions for 370 receiving yards (19.5 per catch) and six touchdowns

Height: 6-7 | Weight: 325

Goosby has a gangly build for a tackle prospect, which gives him excellent length to match and mirror defenders off the edge. His hand power and timing allow him to generate movement at the point of attack. But Goosby has lapses with his body balance and weight distribution, which can cause him to lean into blocks and slide off defenders. He is effective with adjusting to counter moves, which makes it difficult for rushers to unravel from him.

Stats through Sept. 30: 259 snaps, 0% pressure rate allowed, 3% blown run block rate

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 225

Baugh is the top running back prospect in this class, a chiseled and powerful runner with timely short-area quickness. He activates his lower body to slither his way through creases, while also being able to simply plant his foot and accelerate through the line of scrimmage. Baugh doesn’t have the home run speed to rattle off long touchdowns, but he has enough to generate explosive plays with the yardage that’s available to him. He has a lot of work to do as a pass protector, showing inconsistency with his technique and in recognizing blitzing defenders.

Stats through Sept. 30: 83 carries for 600 yards (7.2 per carry) and 11 touchdowns; two receptions for 18 receiving yards

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 215

Mestemaker is my top quarterback prospect despite this being only his second season as a starter in high school and college. He has an unconventional style, holding the ball at his waistline before ripping a fiery, three-quarters release. Mestemaker has the confidence to test the tightest of windows from various platforms, but that can get the best of him and lead to turnovers. Plus, he can be oblivious to underneath defenders. Mestemaker is bit of a streaky passer, though his hot streaks feature plenty of “wow” moments. And he is capable of being a running threat.

Stats through Sept. 30: 95-of-141 passing (67.4% completion percentage) for 1,271 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions; 13 carries for 106 rushing yards (8.2 per carry) and one touchdown

play 0:46 Drew Mestemaker goes airborne for wild Oklahoma State TD

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 204

A lanky and long-striding target, Coleman is a no-nonsense route runner who quickly drives off the line of scrimmage when given free releases. He has routine hands and an extended catch radius that help him snatch the ball out of the air regardless of where it’s located. And Coleman has an expansive route tree, which makes him a target at all three levels of the field. His biggest concern is getting past physical defenders at the line of scrimmage and at the top of his routes.

Stats through Sept. 30: 12 receptions for 208 receiving yards (17.3 per catch) and four touchdowns

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 205

Hampton is a physically imposing cornerback who strives to humiliate receivers at the line of scrimmage by getting his hands on them. Since most receivers struggle to untangle from his coverage, he would be ideal for press man coverage schemes at the next level. Hampton is also a forceful tackler on the perimeter, with lots of knockback strength when coming into contact with ball carriers. But he does need to be more disciplined with his timing in coverage.

Stats through Sept. 30: 10 tackles, one interception for 2 yards, seven passes defensed, 22.7% completion percentage allowed

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 205

Mensah is a locate-and-loft thrower who has a great sense of true progressions and can string together long stretches of accurate completions. He has great touch on passes, as he can drop throws right into the outstretched arms of targets. Mensah is also unafraid to throw into the teeth of blitzes and make defenses pay for trying to rush his throw plans. He is sufficient enough with his legs to buy time and make throws outside of structure. But Mensah has average velocity when forced to throw into tight windows. And he needs to improve his ball security, as rushers have had success jarring the ball loose from him in the pocket.

Stats through Sept. 30: 94-of-106 passing (88.7%) for 1,211 yards, 14 touchdown and zero interceptions; nine carries for 52 rushing yards (5.8 per carry) and one touchdown

Height: 6-6 | Weight: 325

Johnson is a hulking interior blocker whose strength helps him latch and sustain at the point of attack. He has a reliable anchor that helps him tether his feet and quickly stall pass-rush moves. In gap run schemes, Johnson has shown quickness when pulling. In zone run schemes, Johnson can be fluid enough to climb and cover up linebackers on the second level. A lot of Johnson’s losses are a result of him relying solely on his upper body to generate torque and movement. His recovery athleticism is average, and he can face challenges when forced to readjust after being beaten quickly around either shoulder.

Stats through Sept. 30: 226 snaps, 0% pressure rate allowed, 0% blown run block rate

Get ready for the 2027 NFL draft â€¢ Weekly notes, questions off CFB games

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â€¢ Projected pick order | More on the draft

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 205

A headache for the opposition in multiple ways, Chambliss can break down defenses with both his throwing ability and mobility. His excellent field vision complements a compact and fiery release, helping him anticipate and attack over the middle. Despite his lack of size, he can consistently reach all areas of the field. Chambliss also isn’t afraid to welcome high-leverage moments, which he showed throughout last year’s College Football Playoff and so far this season. His frame and age (he’ll be 25 years old before next season) could inhibit his draft profile.

Stats through Sept. 30: 102-of-144 passing (70.8%) for 1,222 passing yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions; 28 carries for 108 rushing yards (3.9 per carry) and four touchdowns

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 222

Manning has prototypical size and a well-built frame for the position. His arm strength provides exciting plays when throwing to the intermediate and deep portions of the field, and his above-average mobility allows him to take off when defenses leave an opening. Manning is still only at best with concepts that allow him to execute simple reads. When trying to make full-field progressions, he can hold onto the ball too long. There are also too many moments when poor footwork and mechanics lead to scattershot ball placement.

Stats through Sept. 30: 73-of-115 passing (63.5%) for 862 passing yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions; 32 carries for 82 rushing yards (2.6 per carry)

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 235

Cole is an easy moving, urgent defender from the second level. He has excellent lateral agility and pursuit speed to close on ball carriers in a hurry. But his ability to read and react to run concepts is still a work in progress, as his eyes can get fixated in the wrong spots. And he can be slow at recognizing concepts in zone coverage, leading to easy catches in his area. Cole is frequently used as a blitzer, which he does effectively.

Stats through Sept. 30: 18 tackles, 1.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, one pass defensed

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 180

Robinson is an ultra-athletic cornerback whose quick feet and sudden change of direction helps him stay connected in man coverage. But there are times when Robinson gives up big gains because his technique tends to be abandoned. His best reps come in zone coverage, where he has a great feel for concepts unfolding. Robinson has excellent awareness with attacking the ball in flight, and he has a linebacker-like appetite for contact in run support.

Stats through Sept. 30: Eight tackles, three passes defensed, 63.6% completion percentage allowed

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 220

From his footwork to throwing release, Moore is a natural in every area for the position. He orchestrates Oregon’s up-tempo attack efficiently with B-level arm strength. His game is predicated upon rhythm, timing and anticipation, showing comfort with concepts to all levels of the field. Moore can routinely stack completions when protected. He isn’t afraid to attack the seams and shred defenses. Moore is also an underrated runner, but he uses his mobility only as a last resort. He still needs to become more consistent against top-tier defenses and in withstanding early pressure. Moore has had stretches of bypassing open playmakers downfield to make safer throws underneath.

Stats through Sept. 30: 69-of-99 passing (69.7%) for 926 passing yards, nine touchdowns and zero interceptions; 10 carries for minus-7 yards (minus-0.7 per carry)





Height: 6-5 | Weight: 255

Johnson is a big playmaker in the passing game, especially over the middle of the field. He has natural hands and the catch radius to pluck balls outside his frame. As a route runner, Johnson wins with controlled tempos, decisiveness and spatial awareness. He can compete through contact when challenged, but he won’t surprise defenders with his top-end speed or suddenness. Johnson also isn’t a dynamic threat who can stack up extra yards after the catch that aren’t created for him schematically. He isn’t overly reliable on single blocks as a run blocker.

Stats through Sept. 30: 11 receptions for 176 receiving yards (16.0 per catch) and one touchdown

22. CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 215

Carr is a refined pocket passer whose eyes, feet and throwing motion are always in cohesion. With an easy throwing motion, he is a decisive passer who trusts his eyes to pick apart defenses. He has a great feel for the types of passes that are needed, putting enough touch or velocity on them. And he is routinely in control at the line of scrimmage with protections and when calling audibles. Carr’s overall arm strength and velocity are average. And he sometimes creates chaotic negative losses trying to make a positive play instead of moving on to the next play.

Stats through Sept. 30: 67-of-95 passing (70.5%) for 963 passing yards, nine touchdowns and one interception; eight carries for 13 yards (1.6 per carry) and two touchdowns

Height: 6-7 | Weight: 237

Green is like an NBA small forward on the turf, constantly presenting a tall task for defenses. As a true “F” tight end, he’s a movable offensive weapon who provides most of value as a pass catcher from the slot or split out wide. Green can routinely glide past matchups with an expansive route tree through the middle of defenses. His ball tracking and leaping ability help him sky over defenders, especially in the red zone. Green’s physicality as a blocker has improved, but his lack of bulk can be used against him inside of the box.

Stats through Sept. 30: 14 receptions for 222 receiving yards (15.9 per catch) and one touchdown

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 195

Bolden plays a variety of spots in Georgia’s secondary but projects best as a center field free safety. He is a mistake eraser in the back end, showcasing range and instinctiveness to quickly bring a halt to plays. Bolden is an aggressive tackler who comes downhill with urgency. His lack of strength can hurt him in man coverage, as bigger receivers can outmuscle him and make catches through his frame.

Stats through Sept. 30: Eight tackles, one interception for 29 yards, one pass defensed, 50% completion percentage allowed

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Height: 6-5 | Weight: 314

Lauck is an old-school, tough offensive tackle. His playing style isn’t flashy or glamorous; he simply collects wins in bunches by executing his hand power and physicality. Lauck has upper-tier upper-body strength and hands that are active when initiating contact. His pass sets are a bit unconventional given his average athleticism, but he’s savvy with sorting and terminating rush moves. Lauck isn’t firm on contact and can get moved off his spot, so he will need to learn to better churn his feet after the initiation process. He could improve his lower-body strength.

Stats through Sept. 30: 191 snaps, 1% pressure rate allowed, 0% blown run block rate

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 200

Stats through Sept. 30: One tackle, one pass defensed, 50% completion percentage allowed

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 210

Stats through Sept. 30: 16 receptions, 221 receiving yards (13.8 per catch) and three touchdowns

Height: 5-11 | Weight: 205

Stats through Sept. 30: 39 carries for 191 rushing yards (4.9 per carry) and 4 touchdowns; 7 receptions for 16 receiving yards (2.3 per catch)

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 180

Stats through Sept. 30: 27 receptions for 429 receiving yards (15.9 per catch) and four touchdowns

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 210

Stats through Sept. 30: 27 tackles, five interceptions for 104 yards and one touchdown, 33.3% completion percentage allowed

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 298

Stats through Sept. 30: 191 snaps, 1.0% pressure rate allowed, 1.2% blown run block rate

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 303

Stats through Sept. 30: Seven tackles, one tackle for loss

33. Kelley Jones, CB, Mississippi State

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 205

Stats through Sept. 30: 14 tackles, 28.6% completion percentage allowed

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 184

Stats through Sept. 30: 17 receptions for 333 receiving yards (19.6 per catch) and three touchdowns

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 325

Stats through Sept. 30: 11 tackles, one pass defensed

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 300

Stats through Sept. 30: 16 tackles, three sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 194

Stats through Sept. 30: Nine tackles, four passes defensed, 20.0% completion percentage allowed

38. KJ Duff, WR, Rutgers

Height: 6-6 | Weight: 225

Stats through Sept. 30: 29 receptions for 550 receiving yards (19.0 per catch) and seven touchdowns

play 0:54 KJ Duff goes over the top of the defender for a ridiculous Rutgers TD

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 312

Stats through Sept. 30: 14 tackles, 0.5 sacks, two tackles for loss

Height: 6-6 | Weight: 330

Stats through Sept. 30: 207 snaps, 0.9% pressure rate allowed, 0.9% blown run block rate

41. Clev Lubin, Edge, Louisville

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 260

Stats through Sept. 30: 14 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 300

Stats through Sept. 30: Three tackles, 0.5 sacks, 0.5 tackles for loss

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 203

Stats through Sept. 30: 17 tackles, one interception for 7 yards, three passes defensed, 28.6% completion percentage allowed

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 310

Stats through Sept. 30: 221 snaps, 0% pressure rate allowed, 0% blown run block rate

Height: 6-6 | Weight: 317

Stats through Sept. 30: 262 snaps, 1.5% pressure rate allowed, 0.9% blown run block rate

46. Reed Harris, WR, Arizona State

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 220

Stats through Sept. 30: 19 receptions for 374 receiving yards (19.7 per catch) and five touchdowns

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 253

Stats through Sept. 30: Nine tackles, 2.5 sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 234

Stats through Sept. 30: 10 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 305

Stats through Sept. 30: 230 snaps, 0.9% pressure rate allowed, 0.9% blown run block rate

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 280

Stats through Sept. 30: 15 tackles, one sack, 3.5 tackles for loss

Rankings at every position

Quarterbacks

1. Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State

2. Darian Mensah, Miami

3. Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

4. Arch Manning, Texas

5. Dante Moore, Oregon

Running backs

1. Jadan Baugh, Florida

2. Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss

3. Nate Frazier, Georgia

4. Hollywood Smothers, Texas

5. LJ Martin, BYU

play 0:16 Jadan Baugh runs in his 3rd TD of the game for Florida

Fullbacks/H-backs

1. Jelani Thurman, North Carolina

2. Andrew Rappleyea, Penn State

3. Terrance Carter Jr., Texas Tech

Wide receivers

1. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

2. Charlie Becker, Indiana

3. Cam Coleman, Texas

4. Nick Marsh, Indiana

5. Deuce Alexander, Ole Miss

Tight ends

1. Jamari Johnson, Oregon

2. Trey’Dez Green, LSU

3. Luke Reynolds, Virginia Tech

4. Benjamin Brahmer, Penn State

5. Hunter Tipton, Memphis

Offensive tackles

1. Jordan Seaton, LSU

2. Trevor Goosby, Texas

3. Trevor Lauck, Iowa

4. Samson Okunlola, Miami

5. Melvin Siani, Texas

Guards

1. Greg Johnson, Minnesota

2. Carter Smith, Indiana

3. Anthonie Knapp, Notre Dame

4. Austin Siereveld, Ohio State

5. Evan Tengesdahl, Cincinnati

Centers

1. Kade Pieper, Iowa

2. Drew Bobo, Georgia

3. Sheridan Wilson, Texas Tech

4. Iapani Laloulu, Oregon

5. Justin Evans, Nebraska

Edge rushers

1. Colin Simmons, Texas

2. Dylan Stewart, South Carolina

3. Yhonzae Pierre, Alabama

4. Devan Thompkins, Alabama

5. Clev Lubin, Louisville

play 0:15 Yhonzae Pierre returns Mitch Griffis’ pass for an Alabama pick-six

Defensive tackles

1. Will Echoles, Ole Miss

2. Justin Scott, Miami

3. A’Mauri Washington, Oregon

4. David Stone, Oklahoma

5. Ahmad Moten Sr., Miami

Linebackers

1. Chris Cole, Georgia

2. Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, Notre Dame

3. Sammy Brown, Clemson

4. Xavier Atkins, Auburn

5. Raylen Wilson, Georgia

Cornerbacks

1. Leonard Moore, Notre Dame

2. Ashton Hampton, Clemson

3. Ellis Robinson IV, Georgia

4. Kelley Jones, Mississippi State

5. Zabien Brown, Alabama

Safeties

1. KJ Bolden, Georgia

2. Brauntae Johnson, Notre Dame

3. Kingston Lopa, California

4. Jaylen McClain, Ohio State

5. Adon Shuler, Notre Dame

Kickers

1. Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss

2. Tate Sandell, Oklahoma

3. Peyton Woodring, Georgia