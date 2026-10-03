📸 Heat announce 'A Night in Vice City' ahead of GTA VI release

The Miami Heat have been carefully leaning into “Vice City” branding for years now, but 2026 will bring the team’s most ambitious effort yet: Nov. 18 will be “A Night in Vice City” at the Kaseya Center.

With Grand Theft Auto VI’s long-awaited release date set for Nov. 19, the Heat are partnering with Rockstar Games to offer a topical lead-up event the night before.

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Miami is rolling out plenty of offerings for the night. The night will feature a special Vice-themed court and a reimagined edition of the team’s popular alternate uniforms, as well as “special game night activities” and “unique game night activations.”

According to a news release, the special occasion will “transform the Kaseya Center into Vice City — showcasing the Miami-inspired setting of Grand Theft Auto VI — for a first-of-its-kind sports crossover experience.”

For one night only, the HEAT trade Miami for Vice City. Join us on November 18, when Vice City hosts the Milwaukee Bucks on a never-before-seen court, wearing an all-new uniform. This is A Night in Vice City. Also live on ESPN. For details, visit https://t.co/ZiEQ2XUxdu pic.twitter.com/KaQC7QGRHQ â€” Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 2, 2026

The Heat kicked off the promotion for the special event Thursday, lighting up “Welcome to Vice City” signage on the roof of the Kaseya Center. The team says it will share more information about “A Night in Vice City” in the coming weeks in coordination with Rockstar Games.

The Heat’s game that night against the Milwaukee Bucks will be broadcast on ESPN.