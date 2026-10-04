Womens Super League: Eva Olid wants Manchester recommendations

Despite achieving great success in the Scottish Women’s Premier League, Olid arrived at United as an unknown quantity in English football.

She experienced a difficult start too, her team losing to London City Lionesses on the opening night of the Women’s Super League season before being thrashed 5-0 at home by Chelsea a week later – managing just two shots on target combined in those games.

However, drawing at Arsenal was promising, and now four straight wins across the WSL and League Cup with 18 goals scored suggests her philosophy is starting to get through.

Not that she is satisfied just yet.

“I am so happy for the players – they deserve it,” Olid said. “We have started to click in a lot of things and they fight for each other.

“But there is still a lot to improve. We created chances, but our last pass and our finishing needs to be better. That will come.”

Liverpool counterpart Gareth Taylor was less impressed with Olid’s tactics, having seen his side’s encouraging start to the season stunted by two defeats in their past three.

“They were very direct and we fell into their trap,” Taylor said. “Their goalkeeper was literally kicking out of her hands.

“We have got to be braver and there are lessons to learn. This was the first time where we have not been a good reflection of ourselves.”