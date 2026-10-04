Spain vs Czechia: Line-ups confirmed as world champions look to extend unbeaten run

World Cup winners Spain will be hoping to extend their remarkable unbeaten run to 41 matches when they host Czechia in the UEFA Nations League.

Luis de la Fuente's team have already dispatched England and Croatia in Group C and will be looking to make it three successive victories against winless Czechia.

Spain have won nine successive matches across all competitions and have not been beaten inside 90 minutes since losing a friendly against Colombia in March 2024.

La Roja won the Nations League in 2022-23 before reaching the final again in 2024-25, where they were beaten by Portugal on penalties.

Czechia arrive in Oviedo having suffered a 2-1 home defeat against Croatia followed by a 2-0 defeat to England three days later.

Spain team news

Spain XI: Raya, Fresneda, Le Normand, Laporte, Fran Garcia, Rodri, Pedri, Olmo, Yamal, Baena, Roberto

Czechia team news

Czechia XI: Kinsky, Sacek, Chaloupek, Krejci, Slama, Macek, Ambros, Kral, Radosta, Hlozek, Lingr

League A â€“ Group C Position 1, 2 : Play Offs: Quarter-finals

Position 3 : Relegation Playoffs

Position 4 : Relegation

Recent Form & Stats for Spain v Czechia

Spain have won both of their opening Nations League matches this season.

La Roja have scored seven goals across victories over England and Croatia.

Spain have won their last nine matches across all competitions.

Spain are unbeaten against the Czech Republic in seven previous meetings, recording five wins and two draws.

The Czech Republic have lost both of their opening Nations League matches.

Santi Denia's side have conceded four goals and scored just once across those two games.

Spain beat the Czech Republic 2-0 when the teams last met in June 2022.

The Czech Republic have won 10, drawn three and lost 10 of their 23 Nations League matches.

Where to Watch Spain v Czechia: TV and online streams

Spain v Czech Republic kicks off at 7:45pm BST on Saturday, October 3. The match will be available to watch live in the UK on Amazon Prime Video, with subscribers able to stream the game through the Prime Video app and website.

Prediction for Spain v Czechia

Spain have started the new Nations League campaign strongly, scoring seven times against England and Croatia to take control of the group.

The Czech Republic have struggled at the other end of the table and now face arguably their toughest assignment of the campaign against the reigning world and European champions.

With Yamal in excellent form and De la Fuente able to freshen up his starting XI with players such as Rodri, Olmo and Williams, Spain should have far too much attacking quality for their visitors.