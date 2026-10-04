Taylor Swift Makes Surprise SNL Cameo in Dakota Johnsons Monologue

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend, crashing host Dakota Johnson's opening monologue.

Johnson, hosting for the third time on the eve of her birthday (Oct. 4), spent much of the monologue joking about her history of dating musicians, saying she has supportive friends who â€œdon't judge me for dating these men.â€

She then introduced â€œmy literal therapistâ€ â€” cuing Swift, who walked on to correct her. â€œI'm not your therapist, actually,â€ Swift said.

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â€œYou just show up once a week at my house with an empty bottle of wine and ask if I want some.â€ She continued: â€œYou flop on my couch and overshare, and every so often I just say, â€˜Damn, that's crazy.’â€ The bit ended with Swift noting she sends Johnson home with â€œa Pedialyteâ€ and a security escort.

The monologue also worked in a nod to Swift's husband, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, as Johnson referenced â€œEngland and parts of Ireland and Clevelandâ€ among the places tied to her romantic misadventures â€” a wink at Kelce's Cleveland-area roots â€” prompting a â€œWoo-woo!â€ from Swift.

The cameo reunited the pair weeks after they appeared together in the video for â€œPatient Zero,â€ the single from Swift's The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore that she directed and co-starred in. The clip, which premiered at the MTV Video Music Awards, stars Johnson and Colin Farrell as a wealthy couple whose marriage is unraveling, with Swift appearing as a spectral figure. Earlier Saturday, Swift released an expanded eight-minute version of the â€œPatient Zeroâ€ video exclusively on Apple Music.

It marked Swift's first SNL appearance since October 2023, when she introduced musical guest Ice Spice; she has a long history with the show, having hosted in 2009 and appeared as musical guest multiple times.

The cameo caps a busy stretch for Swift, who released The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore â€” an expanded edition of her chart-topping 2025 album with four new tracks â€” on Sept. 25.

Describing the genesis of The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore in an Instagram post, Swift said, â€œAbout a year ago, you guys did a truly unfathomable thing. Something that completely blew my mindâ€¦ You gave The Life of a Showgirl the biggest first week for an album in history,â€ of the LP that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 thanks to a record-smashing 4.002 million album-equivalent units moved.