If there were five Monumentals, they would be full – Scaloni braced for emotional Messi farewell

Lionel Scaloni feels Argentina’s supporters could fill the Estadio Monumental five times over for Lionel Messi’s farewell outing, which he is sure will be an emotional occasion.

The World Cup runners-up trounced Burkina Faso 7-0 on Saturday, following up their 4-0 win over Bolivia to remain perfect during this international break.

Argentina’s next match will be their most eagerly anticipated of all, as Messi returns to the fold for one final time, for a farewell match against Benin on Tuesday.

Messi announced his decision to retire from international football in the aftermath of July’s extra-time defeat to Spain in the World Cup final, and he will end his Argentina career with 208 senior caps â€“ the most of any player in the team’s history.

Messi also has more goals for Argentina than any other player (125) and more goal involvements at the World Cup than anyone else in history (33 â€“ 21 goals, 12 assists).

The 39-year-old is the only player to start three World Cup finals, leading Argentina to glory in Qatar four years ago, and Scaloni expects a reception befitting an all-time great.Â

“I imagine Tuesday’s match to be very emotional for everyone, including Leo. It will be an unforgettable day,” Scaloni said.

“It will be his day and that of his team-mates, who also gave him his greatest footballing joy. I am grateful to be able to enjoy it, and I am going to be a mere spectator.

“I imagine that if there were five Monumentals, they would be full. I want people to understand what he transmits on the pitch, to his team-mates, to opponents, for people on the outside. That is what we are going to miss the most.”

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While Argentina are entering the post-Messi era, with a host of young players â€“ including Nico Paz and Franco Mastantuono â€“ impressing in recent games, they do at least look to have continuity in the dugout.

Scaloni is expected to renew his contract to at least runÂ through the 2028 Copa America and potentially the 2030 World Cup, and midfielder Enzo Fernandez knows how important that would be for the Albiceleste.Â

“It would be very important for us that he continues, he put this together. We have to continue competing at the highest level,” Fernandez said.

“Now we have to process the issue of Leo leaving and continue with the same line along which we came.”

Asked how he retains his passion for a role he has held for eight years, Scaloni said:Â “I always try to live it.Â

“I understand what this position implies, but I believe that you can do both things and not lock yourself up only in a football office. Being able to enjoy yourself is important.”