Michael Jackson and Madonna Choreographer Vincent Paterson to Be Honored at World Choreography Awards

Vincent Paterson will be honored with the Legacy Award at the 2026 World Choreography Awards (WCA), celebrating the most innovative choreographers across the globe.

Set for Nov. 8, Paterson will be recognized for his contributions to dance, which include choreographing films such as â€œEvita,â€ â€œThe Birdcage,â€ â€œCloser,â€ â€œDancer in the Dark,â€ â€œHook,â€ â€œThe Mighty Quinnâ€ and â€œMannequin.â€ The choreographer, director, dancer and creative director has also worked across music videos, concert tours, television, Broadway, opera and commercials, notably working with Michael Jackson and Madonna.

Kevin Stea will return to host this year's awards, which features live performances across the eight categories: Motion Picture, Music Video, Television Reality/Variety Show, Television Award Show/Special, Television Episodic, Commercials, Digital Content and Digital Content Independent.

â€œThis is an extraordinary one-night-only celebration bringing the world's most exceptional dance talent together on one stage,â€ said Allen Walls, the WCA founder and producer.

â€œDancing With the Starsâ€ judge Derek Hough is among this year's nominees, which also include the choreographers behind â€œSinnersâ€ (Aakomon Jones), â€œKiss of the Spider Womanâ€ (Christopher Scott, Sergio Trujillo, Brandon Bieber, Morgan Marcel, Chris Hernandez), â€œThe Life of Chuckâ€ (Mandy Moore, Jonathan Redavid) and â€œA Very Jonas Christmas Movieâ€ (Jamal Sims, Kai Martinez).

Taking place at the Avalon Hollywood, the 16th WCA Awards will feature live performances from Chucky Klapow, Becca Sweitzer, Kevin Stea, Marie Poppins, Holden Maples, Erica Klein and Kelly Sweeney.

See the full list of nominees below.

MOTION PICTURE

Aakomon Jones â€“ â€œSinnersâ€

Christopher Scott â€“ â€œKiss Of The Spider Woman,â€ â€œGimme Loveâ€

Mandy Moore, Associate Jonathan Redavid â€“ â€œThe Life of Chuckâ€

Jamal Sims, Associate Kai Martinez â€“ â€œA Very Jonas Christmas Movieâ€

Sergio Trujillo, Co-Choreographer Brandon Bieber, Associates Morgan Marcel, Chris Hernandez â€“ â€œKiss Of The Spider Womanâ€

DIGITAL CONTENT

Robert Roldan â€“ USC

JA Collective â€“ â€œRobot Clubâ€

Mark Ballas â€“ â€œMy Wayâ€

Fatima Robinson â€“ â€œVogue World: Hollywoodâ€

Christopher Scott â€“ â€œWicked: For Goodâ€ At Target

TELEVISION AWARD SHOW / SPECIAL

Christopher Scott â€“ â€œWicked: One Wonderful Nightâ€

Robbie Blue, Associate Ashley Kole â€“ 67th Grammys, Doechii

Mandy Moore, Associates Robert Roldan, Martha Nichols â€“ 97th Academy Awards

Jamal Sims, Associates Kai Martinez, Will B. Bell â€“ â€œThe Lion Kingâ€ At The Hollywood Bowl

Robbie Blue, Associates Lucas DeBiasi, Marie Spieldenner â€“ Video Music Awards, Tate McRae

DIGITAL CONTENT INDEPENDENT

Malou Linders â€“ â€œAdeleâ€

Sergio Ries â€“ â€œBittersuiteâ€

Paris Cavanagh â€“ â€œPurple Lace Braâ€

Erica Klein â€“ â€œStanding on the Horizonâ€

Ricky Ubeda, Associate Bella Tagle â€“ â€œIt's Not That Seriousâ€

TELEVISION EPISODIC

Corey Baker â€“ â€œWednesdayâ€

Marguerite Derricks â€“ â€œÃ‰toileâ€

Brooke Lipton â€“ â€œPalm Royaleâ€

Lance Guillermo & Danielle Sten â€“ â€œWill Trentâ€

Paul Becker & Ryan Maw â€“ â€œA Week Awayâ€

COMMERCIALS

Noelle Marsh â€“ DSW

Sadie Wilking â€“ GAP, Feels Like Gap

Tanisha Scott â€“ Apple

Dez Soliven x Gab Robert â€“ Redken

Robbie Blue, Associates Lucas DeBiasi, Marie Spieldenner â€“ Gap, Better in Denim

MUSIC VIDEO

Shay Latukolan â€“ Jungle, â€œKeep Me Satisfiedâ€

Vata, Ingyoo Kim, Silverspoon â€“ Jennie, â€œLike Jennieâ€

Lindsey Blaufarb, Craig Hollamon â€“ Scott Hoying, â€œPrayâ€

Robbie Blue, Associate Marie Spieldenner â€“ Doechii, â€œAnxietyâ€

Mandy Moore, Associate Amanda Balen â€“ Taylor Swift, â€œThe Fate of Opheliaâ€

TELEVISION REALITY / VARIETY SHOW

Parris Goebel â€“ â€œSaturday Night Live,â€ Lady Gaga

Jason Gilkison â€“ â€œStrictly Come Dancing,â€ Tango Takeover

Robbie Blue, Associate Bailey Holt â€“ â€œSaturday Night Live,â€ Tate McRae

Jason Gilkison & Ashley Banjo â€“ â€œStrictly Come Dancing,â€ â€œWhere Is My Husband!â€

Derek Hough, Associates Hayley Erbert, Chase Haley Bowden â€“ â€œDancing With The Stars,â€ 20th Birthday Party Night