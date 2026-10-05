Bengals' top WRs Chase, Higgins suffer injuries in loss to Jags

CINCINNATI — Both of the Bengals’ top wide receivers suffered injuries in Cincinnati’s 22-17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Ja’Marr Chase missed the second half because of a concussion, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said in his postgame news conference. Then on the Bengals’ final drive of the game, Tee Higgins suffered an adductor injury after a catch during the game’s final minutes.

Even without two of the best receivers in the league, Cincinnati nearly completed a late comeback. But Cincinnati was stopped 1 yard shy of converting a fourth down and 12 yards short of scoring a go-ahead touchdown in the final minute.

“Just got to make it work,” Taylor said after the game. “No one wants to hear any reason why that wouldn’t work.”

Ja’Marr Chase suffered a concussion during the Bengals’ loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.Â Jeff Dean/Getty Images

Chase, a two-time All-Pro selection, had three catches for 27 yards before he left the game in the second quarter. Following a catch, Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones dragged Chase down by his facemask, which drew a penalty. On his way to the turf at Paycor Stadium, Chase also took another hit. He lay flat on his back for several seconds before leaving the field and later going into the locker room.

The Bengals (2-2), who never led, leaned on Higgins in the second half. He finished with 11 catches for 157 yards, his most since setting a career high in 2021 with a 194-yard performance against the Baltimore Ravens. During Cincinnati’s final push, Higgins moved gingerly after a leaping catch down the sideline.

Higgins took one more snap before leaving the game.

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“Tee just wants to help us win,” Taylor said. “He knew the situation we were in. He just couldn’t do it.”

The extent of Higgins’ injury is unknown, and Chase will now go through the NFL’s concussion protocol as the Bengals prepare to play the Miami Dolphins next Sunday.

With both hurt Sunday, the Bengals were down four of the receivers who started the season on the 53-player roster. Andrei Iosivas, who was sporting a cast on the sideline, is on injured reserve after surgery to repair an injured thumb. Colbie Young suffered a knee injury in last week’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and his return timetable is unknown.

To boost the team’s depth, the team re-signed Mitchell Tinsley, who played all 17 games for the Bengals last season but failed to make this year’s active roster. He was on Houston’s practice squad before rejoining the team last Tuesday.

Tinsley had three catches for 49 yards. Dohnte Meyers, who was in the CFL last season, had a career-high seven catches for 82 yards.

“We called it just like we would have if anybody else was in there,” said Burrow, who was 39-of-54 passing for 428 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. “Those guys make plays.”

But the Bengals finished Sunday a few plays short of a victory. On the final drive, Burrow cited miscommunication with tight end Mike Gesicki on a potential winning pass that fell incomplete. That would have been Gesicki’s second touchdown of the day and fourth of the season.

Instead, the Bengals are in a familiar position. For a second straight year, Cincinnati is at .500 after Week 4 despite winning the first two games of the season.

Even with what happened to Chase and Higgins, Burrow wasn’t resentful of the injuries.

“Certainly no frustration,” he said. “Those [other] guys really step up. I had a lot of confidence in those guys going into the year, and they just keep proving me right.”