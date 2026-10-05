Nations League: Wales lose again as Netherlands go top of group

Another packed night of Nations League action saw Wales take on Denmark and Netherlands face Serbia in the Nations League Division A.

Check out our round-up of all the action from Sunday, while you can also find in-depth reports for Portugal vs Norway, Greece vs Germany and Republic of Ireland vs Israel.

Wales 0-1 Denmark

Wales suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Denmark in Cardiff, with Rasmus Hojlund scoring the only goal from the penalty spot.

Danny Ward had produced several important saves but was punished in the 73rd minute after miskicking a pass and colliding with Gustav Isaksen, allowing HÃ¸jlund to convert from 12 yards.

Craig Bellamy's side pushed for an equaliser but could not find a way through as Denmark secured another important three points, with Wales suffering their third defeat in four Nations League games to leave them in danger of relegation from Division A.

League A â€“ Group A # Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts Last 3 1

France 3 2 1 0 3 1 2 7 D

W

W 2

Belgium 3 2 0 1 5 1 4 6 W

L

W 3

Italy 3 1 1 1 5 4 1 4 D

W

L 4

TÃ¼rkiye 3 0 0 3 1 8 -7 0 L

L

L Position 1, 2 : Play Offs: Quarter-finals

Position 3, 4 : Possible Play-off Qualification League A â€“ Group B # Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts Last 4 1

Netherlands 4 2 2 0 7 5 2 8 W

D

W

D 2

Greece 4 2 2 0 5 3 2 8 D

D

W

W 3

Germany 4 1 2 1 3 2 1 5 D

W

L

D 4

Serbia 4 0 0 4 3 8 -5 0 L

L

L

L Position 1, 2 : Play Offs: Quarter-finals

Position 3, 4 : Possible Play-off Qualification League A â€“ Group C # Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts Last 3 1

Spain 3 3 0 0 10 4 6 9 W

W

W 2

England 3 2 0 1 11 3 8 6 W

W

L 3

Croatia 3 1 0 2 3 12 -9 3 L

L

W 4

Czechia 3 0 0 3 2 7 -5 0 L

L

L Position 1, 2 : Play Offs: Quarter-finals

Position 3, 4 : Possible Play-off Qualification League A â€“ Group D # Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts Last 4 1

Portugal 4 4 0 0 9 4 5 12 W

W

W

W 2

Denmark 4 2 0 2 7 7 0 6 W

L

W

L 3

Wales 4 1 0 3 2 5 -3 3 L

W

L

L 4

Norway 4 1 0 3 6 8 -2 3 L

L

L

W Position 1, 2 : Play Offs: Quarter-finals

Position 3, 4 : Possible Play-off Qualification League B â€“ Group A # Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts Last 3 1

Switzerland 3 3 0 0 8 1 7 9 W

W

W 2

Slovenia 3 1 1 1 3 2 1 4 L

W

D 3

Scotland 3 1 1 1 2 3 -1 4 W

L

D 4

FYR Macedonia 3 0 0 3 0 7 -7 0 L

L

L Position 1 : Promotion

Position 2 : Promotion Play-offs

Position 4 : Relegation Playoffs League B â€“ Group B # Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts Last 3 1

Northern Ireland 3 2 1 0 4 0 4 7 W

D

W 2

Ukraine 3 1 1 1 1 3 -2 4 L

D

W 3

Hungary 3 1 1 1 1 1 0 4 W

D

L 4

Georgia 3 0 1 2 0 2 -2 1 L

D

L Position 1 : Promotion

Position 2 : Promotion Play-offs

Position 4 : Relegation Playoffs League B â€“ Group C # Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts Last 4 1

Austria 4 2 2 0 9 5 4 8 D

D

W

W 2

Kosovo 4 1 2 1 3 4 -1 5 D

D

L

W 3

Rep. Of Ireland 4 1 2 1 6 4 2 5 D

D

W

L 4

Israel 4 0 2 2 2 7 -5 2 D

D

L

L Position 1 : Promotion

Position 2 : Promotion Play-offs

Position 4 : Relegation Playoffs League B â€“ Group D # Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts Last 3 1

Sweden 3 2 1 0 6 3 3 7 D

W

W 2

Bosnia & Herzegovina 3 1 2 0 5 3 2 5 D

W

D 3

Poland 3 1 1 1 7 3 4 4 W

L

D 4

Romania 3 0 0 3 3 12 -9 0 L

L

L Position 1 : Promotion

Position 2 : Promotion Play-offs

Position 4 : Relegation Playoffs League C â€“ Group A # Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts Last 3 1

Finland 3 2 1 0 9 1 8 7 W

D

W 2

Albania 3 2 0 1 6 2 4 6 L

W

W 3

Belarus 3 1 1 1 4 2 2 4 W

D

L 4

San Marino 3 0 0 3 0 14 -14 0 L

L

L Position 1 : Promotion

Position 2 : Promotion Play-offs League C â€“ Group B # Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts Last 3 1

Montenegro 3 3 0 0 7 4 3 9 W

W

W 2

Cyprus 3 1 1 1 3 2 1 4 W

D

L 3

Armenia 3 1 0 2 4 5 -1 3 L

L

W 4

Latvia 3 0 1 2 1 4 -3 1 L

D

L Position 1 : Promotion

Position 2 : Promotion Play-offs League C â€“ Group C # Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts Last 3 1

Slovakia 3 2 1 0 5 2 3 7 D

W

W 2

Moldova 3 1 1 1 3 4 -1 4 W

D

L 3

Faroe Islands 3 0 3 0 3 3 0 3 D

D

D 4

Kazakhstan 3 0 1 2 3 5 -2 1 L

L

D Position 1 : Promotion

Position 2 : Promotion Play-offs League C â€“ Group D # Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts Last 3 1

Iceland 3 2 1 0 7 1 6 7 W

W

D 2

Estonia 3 1 2 0 2 1 1 5 W

D

D 3

Luxembourg 3 1 0 2 2 5 -3 3 L

L

W 4

Bulgaria 3 0 1 2 1 5 -4 1 L

D

L Position 1 : Promotion

Position 2 : Promotion Play-offs League D â€“ Group A # Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts Last 3 1

Malta 3 2 1 0 4 2 2 7 W

D

W 2

Gibraltar 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 2 D

D 3

Andorra 3 0 1 2 1 3 -2 1 L

D

L Position 1, 2, 3 : Promotion League D â€“ Group B # Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts Last 3 1

Azerbaijan 3 1 2 0 2 1 1 5 W

D

D 2

Lithuania 3 1 1 1 3 2 1 4 L

D

W 3

Liechtenstein 2 0 1 1 0 2 -2 1 D

L Position 1, 2, 3 : Promotion

Netherlands 2-1 Serbia

The Netherlands moved top of Group A2 after edging Serbia 2-1 at the Philips Stadion. Virgil van Dijk opened the scoring on his 100th international appearance, only for Mihajlo Cvetkovic to quickly restore parity for the visitors.

Joshua Zirkzee then pounced in the second half to grab the winner and maintain the Dutch unbeaten run under new manager Xavi Hernandez.

Kosovo 1-1 Austria

Kosovo and Austria shared the points in a 1-1 draw in Group B3. The result means Austria remain unbeaten after four matches, having previously beaten Israel and Kosovo before drawing with Ireland.

Kosovo, meanwhile, claimed a useful point after defeats against Austria and Ireland.

Malta 1-0 Andorra

Malta claimed another victory in League D with a 1-0 win over Andorra. The result keeps Malta firmly in contention at the top of Group D1 after their earlier victory over Andorra and draws against Gibraltar.

Azerbaijan 1-0 Lithuania

Azerbaijan edged Lithuania 1-0 to claim their first win of the Nations League campaign. After draws against Lithuania and Liechtenstein in their opening two matches, the victory gives Azerbaijan a major boost in Group D2.