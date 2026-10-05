Nebraska's latest recruit? An alien in HBO's 'Lanterns'

Matt Rhule just made a pretty important (fictional) signing.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

The Nebraska head coach made a cameo appearance in the season finale of HBO’s “Lanterns” on Sunday night. Rhule was in the stands as character Noah Macon (played by Shea Pritchard), who has been revealed as an alien “Manhunter,” competed in a high school football game, with one character saying that Nebraska’s entire staff had shown up to see him compete. After the game, Rhule approached Macon and handed him a Cornhuskers hat while telling him, “Let’s see how it fits.”

Rhule provided some behind-the-scenes details about the cameo during his Monday news conference, joking, “I don’t know that I will be taking my talents to Broadway anytime soon.”

Rhule said he became friends with Omaha native and “Lanterns” executive producer Chris Mundy and filmed the appearance during a vacation in summer 2025, before the start of Nebraska’s season.

You may have seen Matt Rhule on HBO last night. The @HuskerFootball coach discusses his Lanterns cameo ðŸ‘‡ https://t.co/fHmjp6a80S â€” Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 5, 2026

“Lanterns,” which is part of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Universe, centers on Green Lanterns Hal Jordan (played by Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (played by Aaron Pierre). The series also stars Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner and Kelly Macdonald as Sheriff Kerry. The bulk of the show is set in Nebraska, making Rhule’s surprise appearance particularly fitting.

The cameo marks another high point in a memorable week for Rhule, who has guided the undefeated Cornhuskers to a 5-0 start this season. However, the squad faces its toughest challenge yet this Saturday against No. 7 Indiana.