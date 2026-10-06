Is Bijan Robinson the NFL's best running back? He is when he's in primetime

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Atlanta Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski shows high school football highlights of his players to the team on Fridays. For most, the glory days of high school set a bar few could match against NFL competition.

Then there’s Bijan Robinson.

To be clear, Robinson was a superstar at Salpointe Catholic High School in Tucson, Arizona. He was the Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior in 2019. But Robinson’s highlights on Friday nights don’t match what he has done under the lights in the NFL.

Since the 1970 NFL/AFC merger, no player has more scrimmage yards per game in primetime than Robinson (145.4 in 11 games) with a minimum of five games, per ESPN Research. Barry Sanders is second with 126.3 scrimmage yards per game in 20 contests. OJ Simpson (123 in six games) and Jonathan Taylor (121.8 in 12 games) are third and fourth, respectively.

Robinson will try to keep it rolling Monday when the Falcons (1-2) travel to New Orleans (1-2) to face the Saints (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Bijan Robinson is in lofty company when it comes to yards per scrimmage per primetime game. He’s first, Barry Sanders is second and O.J. Simpson is third.Â Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

“For me, whether it’s primetime, whether it’s a 1 o’clock game, they’re all the same in terms of my mentality,” Robinson said. “Everybody watches you on TV, and they watch you in the stands.

“I love what Kobe [Bryant] said: ‘They paid to watch you, so you got to do your job on the field.'”

Robinson was remarkable against the Green Bay Packers on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 3, leading Atlanta to a 35-14 road win. He had 29 carries for 194 yards and two touchdowns, and added another 19 yards on two receptions.

“He’s an elite player,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said. “He’s one of the best in the league at any position.” The Falcons signed Robinson to an offseason extension that briefly made him the highest-paid running back in NFL history. Robinson, the No. 8 pick in the 2023 draft, is under contract for three years with a base salary of $66.75 million ($22.3 million per season), which could go up to $75 million. The Detroit Lions’ Jahmyr Gibbs has the highest average per year at $22.5 million.

“Bro, I don’t know what to say,” Packers running back Kaleb Johnson said after the Week 3 game. “He deserves every penny of that.”

Robinson has picked up where he left off in 2025, when he was named first-team All-Pro. He once again leads the league in yards from scrimmage (467) and is second in rushing yards (349).

Last season, he had the two longest runs of his career — 93 yards against the Los Angeles Rams and 81 yards against the Buffalo Bills — on “Monday Night Football.” Against the Minnesota Vikings on “Sunday Night Football” in 2025, Robinson had 168 scrimmage yards. Since Robinson debuted in 2023, he has over 20 scrimmage yards per game more than any other running back in primetime. More than Derrick Henry (123.9). More than Saquon Barkley (119.5).

In his past four primetime games, Robinson is averaging 213.8 scrimmage yards. Robinson can’t explain why he has excelled in primetime. He said he’s not necessarily a night person, usually going to sleep around 11 p.m. “When it’s time to [play], no matter what time it is, it’s time to go,” Robinson said. “So, the game can be played at 12 midnight, and I’m locked in, ready to go.”

That same mentality is evident when Stefanski shows high school clips of Robinson.

Player SYPG Games Bijan Robinson 145.4 11 Barry Sanders 126.3 20 O.J. Simpson 123.0 6 Jonathan Taylor 121.8 12 * ESPN Research

“Our players love playing under the lights, and that takes all of us back to high school days and Friday night lights,” Stefanski said. “And every Friday team meeting, I show high school highlights of one of our players.

“We’ve done Bijan before, so I’ve seen what it looked like [under] Friday night lights out there in Arizona. It was pretty special.”

Even more so against the best players in the world. It’s enough for recently acquired defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. to put an exclamation mark on the praise. “He’s the best player I’ve ever seen play football.”