Sorensen: Vancouver cannot flip a coin against Chicago

The Vancouver Whitecaps must get away from “flipping a coin” after the “Wild West” nature of their recent fixtures, so says head coach Jesper Sorensen.

Vancouver sit top of the Western Conference in MLS, but drew 3-3 with D.C. United in their last outing.

The Whitecaps came from behind to lead, but then were pegged back before going ahead again through Thomas Muller.

However, Sorensen’s team conceded another equaliser in the 80th minute, meaning they have now won just two of their last five league games.

And Sorensen wants his team to get back to a more composed, solid approach when they take on the Chicago Fire on Tuesday.

“We’ll have some players out, they’ll have some players out,” he said.

“Let’s see how it’s going to play out.Â Normally, we’d have the same approach as to how we’d like to play.

“Hopefully we can play a much better connected and much less wild game. We have to be more in control and not be as open, and not have it be quite as like the Wild West.

“It was how we were playing the game and how we have played as of late.

“We conceded 10 corners, which is not usual for us. It’s very unusual. We flipped a coin last time, and we usually don’t do that. We have to get away from that again.”

Missing the sounds of BC Place already Throwback to this absolute rocket from Thomas MÃ¼ller #VWFC x @RecycleBC https://t.co/3ujCjgVe6o â€” Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) October 3, 2026

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Chicago Fire â€“Â Johan Gomez

Gomez scored the only goal in Chicago's win over Charlotte FC on September 26.

It marked the first regular-season goal scored by a Fire player other than Robert Lewandowski or Maren Haile-Selassie since August 19, after the pair had netted Chicago’s previous nine league goals between themÂ (excluding own goals).

Vancouver Whitecaps â€“ Brian White

White has scored seven goals in his last seven MLS appearances, including scoring in each of his last four games.

This is the fifth time White has scored in at least four straight league games for the Whitecaps, including a club record-tying five-match run in 2025 (also Camilo Sanvezzo in 2013).

MATCH PREDICTION: DRAW

The Whitecaps have won their last three regular-season away matches without conceding, the first time Vancouver have recorded three straight shutout wins on the road.

The only teams in MLS history to record four straight road shutout wins in a single season are LA Galaxy in 2010 and D.C. in 2007.

Chicago snapped a seven-match winless run in all competitions (D4 L3) with a 1-0 road victory over Charlotte FC last time out.

The Fire have gone three straight without a win at home (D1 L2) after failing to win only three of their previous 12 home matches (W9 D0 L3).

Chicago and Vancouver have alternated wins over the four meetings since 2020 with the Fire winning the last match, 3-1, on the road in March 2025.

The only time either team won consecutive meetings with the other was a pair of Whitecaps wins over the Fire in 2015 and 2016.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Chicago Fire â€“ 38.9%

Draw â€“ 23.4%

Vancouver Whitecaps â€“ 37.7%