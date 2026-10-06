Transfer rumors, news: Man United, Arsenal, Chelsea battle for Freiburg striker

SC Freiburg striker Igor Matanovic has Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea on his trail, while AtlÃ©tico Madrid and Juventus are monitoring Arsenal winger Noni Madueke with a view to a loan move. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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Trending rumors

SC Freiburg striker Igor Matanovic has caught the eye of Premier League clubs.Â Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images

– Manchester United are tracking SC Freiburg striker Igor Matanovic alongside Arsenal and Chelsea, TEAMtalk reports. The 23-year-old Croatia international has 21 goals in 57 games for the club and his transfer is valued at â‚¬60 million, with United keen to bolster up front amid Benjamin Sesko’s ongoing injury issues. Arsenal could move on Viktor GyÃ¶keres, while Chelsea have identified him as a backup option to JoÃ£o Pedro.

– AtlÃ©tico Madrid and Juventus are monitoring Arsenal winger Noni Madueke with a view to a potential January loan move, according to The Telegraph. The 24-year-old has struggled for game time this season, logging just 23 minutes across two substitute Premier League appearances, as Bukayo Saka and new arrival Christos Tzolis have impressed in the wide berths.

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– Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane is closing in on a new contract through 2029 following a breakthrough in talks, according to Sky Deutschland. The 33-year-old, who has scored 152 goals and provided 34 assists in 154 matches for the club, is set to commit his future to the Allianz Arena despite previous links with Barcelona.

– Arsenal are exploring a move for Real Madrid striker Endrick, but Los Blancos will only entertain a straight loan without permanent option clauses in January, TEAMtalk reports. The 20-year-old Brazil international, who has also been linked with Roma, remains highly regarded by the Spanish club despite his frustration over a lack of minutes.

– AC Milan are planning a January approach for Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee, per Calciomercato. The Rossoneri hope to agree an initial loan deal with an option to sign permanently for the 25-year-old to complete an attacking line featuring GonÃ§alo Ramos and Francesco Camarda.

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Other rumors

– Real Madrid attacking midfielder Arda GÃ¼ler has agreed a two-year contract extension until 2031 with an improved salary. (Diario AS)

– AC Milan have internally discussed a free transfer for 34-year-old former Real Madrid right back Dani Carvajal, following an injury to Pervis EstupiÃ±Ã¡n. (Calciomercato)

– Liverpool plan to reject loan or permanent interest in defender Giovanni Leoni from Juventus and Internazionale. (Football Insider)

– Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are all keeping tabs on Barcelona right back Jules KoundÃ©. (SPORT)

– Arsenal scouts watched Internazionale forward Pio Esposito perform for Italy in their 4-1 win over Turkey on Sept. 28. (TEAMtalk)

– Real Betis have no intention of letting striker Troy Parrott, who is protected by a â‚¬100 million release clause, leave the club. (Estadio Deportivo)

– Fulham midfielder Josh King is attracting interest from Arsenal, Liverpool, and Borussia Dortmund. (Ekrem Konur)

– Former Real Madrid striker Joselu is set to join Qatari side Al-Sailiya as a free agent following his departure from Al-Gharafa. (Matteo Moretto)

– Everton will only allow midfielder Carlos Alcaraz to leave in January if a suitable replacement is secured first. (Football Insider)

– RC Strasbourg are tracking Orlando Pirates winger Oswin Appollis. (Ekrem Konur)

– Middlesbrough forward Hazeem Bakre is closing in on a move to Singapore side FC Jurong on a free transfer. (Ben Jacobs)