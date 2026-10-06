Liverpool handed huge injury concern ahead of Manchester City clash

Liverpool are waiting to discover the extent of Jeremy Jacquet's hamstring injury after the defender missed France's 4-1 Nations League win over Belgium on Monday.

Jacquet had featured in France's previous two matches, earning his first senior international appearances, but was left out of Zinedine Zidane's squad for the win over Belgium.

The French Football Federation confirmed that the 21-year-old had suffered a â€œstrain to his left hamstring.â€

Zidane offered a more encouraging update, describing Jacquet as â€œslightly injured.â€

Liverpool will now assess the centre-back following his return from international duty, with Sunday's Premier League meeting with Manchester City at Anfield quickly approaching.

Any absence would be a significant blow for Andoni Iraola given Jacquet's importance during the opening weeks of the campaign.

Jeremy Jacquet has a little injury so he is only on the bench for France tonight against Belgium. Lenny Yoro will replace him and start for his first ever cap for Les Bleus in an all Premier League pair of centre backs as Maxence Lacroix also starts next too him. â€” Julien Laurens (@LaurensJulien) October 5, 2026

Liverpool face nervous wait before Man City

Jacquet has featured in all seven of Liverpool's matches this season and started six of them alongside Virgil van Dijk in central defence.

Iraola does have alternatives available should the Frenchman be ruled out against City.

Ronald Araujo, who joined on loan from Barcelona, could step into the starting XI, while the experienced Joe Gomez provides another option in central defence.

However, Jacquet is not Liverpool's only injury concern ahead of the weekend.

Alexander Isak returned early from international duty with Sweden after suffering a minor thigh problem, while Cody Gakpo's involvement with the Netherlands was also cut short.

Gakpo sustained an ankle injury and appears to be the greater concern of the two forwards as Liverpool assess their squad before facing City.