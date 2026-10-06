Musah aiming to repay faith shown in him by Milan boss Amorim

Yunus Musah is hoping to make the most of his second chance at AC Milan after being given a new lease of life under Ruben Amorim.Â

Musah has become an integral part of Amorim’s plans this season after falling out of favour under Massimiliano Allegri and spending the 2025-26 season out on loan.Â

The 23-year-old joined Atalanta but failed to make an impact, startingÂ six games across all competitions and scoring just two goals.Â

However, since Amorim’s arrival at San Siro, Musah has racked up 419 minutes of action for Milan in his six outings, four of which have been from the start.Â

And though he is yet to register a goal involvement, his performances have certainly caught the eye. Within the Rossoneri’s ranks, onlyÂ SamuelÂ Chukwueze (11) and Christian Pulisic (five) have completed more dribbles than Musah’s four (level with DiegoÂ Moreira).Â

Musah’s displays have seen him return to the United States national team after missing out on their World Cup squad, and he has put his resurgenceÂ down to Amorim’s impact.Â

“I thought maybe [he was] just saying this like other managers just to keep you there at the club,”Â Musah said.Â

“But as pre-season was going on, I saw that I was playing a lot, he was talking to me a lot, and it was true. And I started the season, played a lot of minutes, a lot of starts.

“And then now coming to the national team as well, being back here. So it’s been a great start to the season, having managers believe in me again.

“As a player, that’s what you want really, managers believing in you and letting you play.”

Good vibes, high focus!Â https://t.co/7VzHYCQ13v â€” AC Milan (@acmilan) October 6, 2026

Milan signed off for the extended international break with a 3-0 win over Lecce, withÂ Pulisic,Â Adrien Rabiot andÂ Moreira all on target in a dominant home win.Â

The result continued Milan’s strong start under Amorim, with the club sitting fifth in Serie A and just two points behind early table-toppers Roma and Inter.Â

Amorim is only the third foreign manager in Milan’s history to remain unbeaten in each of his first five league games, and the first to do so sinceÂ Massimo Giacomini in 1979-80.Â

Milan are also unbeaten in their first five Serie A matches for the first time sinceÂ 2022-23, and they will be hoping to continue that run againstÂ Sassuolo this Sunday.Â