Nico: Newcastle move the best decision I could have ever made

Nico Gonzalez believes his move to Newcastle United this summer was the best decisionÂ he could have ever made after enjoying a strong start to life at St. James’ Park.Â

Nico put pen to paper on a long-term contract in August for a reported Â£52m after spending just 18 months with fellow Premier League side Manchester City.Â

The 24-year-old made 59 appearances for City in all competitions, with 40 of those being starts, scoring four goals before being found surplus to requirements.Â

Newcastle signed the Spaniard after both Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes departed for big-money fees to Tottenham and Arsenal, respectively.Â

And Nico has wasted little time in getting used to his new surroundings, ranking sixth in Newcastle’s squad for successful passes (155) despite only playing four matches.

He has played a crucial role inÂ Newcastle’s Premier League campaign under new bossÂ Matthias Jaissle so far this season, and Nico revealed the atmosphere he experienced as an away player at St. James’ was a part of his decision.Â

“Those moments [the unveiling] were in the middle of so many different emotions,”Â Gonzalez said in an interview with Sky Sports.

“Leaving City, coming here and feeling that, was the best decision I could have ever made.”

Nico is unveiled in front of a sold-out crowd at St. James’ Park Â pic.twitter.com/ZRAQgGFA9x â€” Newcastle United (@NUFC) August 26, 2026

Jaissle’s eight points are the most by a manager in his first five Premier League games in charge of Newcastle since Alan Pardew in January 2011 (nine).

A winÂ against Coventry City next Monday would give him the most points in his first six in charge of the club in the competition (11) since Sam Allardyce in September 2007 (11).

During his time under Pep Guardiola, Nico ranked fourth in City’s squad for tackles won (56), successful passes (2,908) and duels won (212).Â

However, he failed to nail down a starting spot, and with the additions of Elliot Anderson, Enzo Fernandez andÂ Ayyoub Bouaddi this summer, Nico acknowledged it was time to move on and pursue another challenge away from the Etihad Stadium.Â

“It was a huge opportunity for me,” Gonzalez added.Â

“I was obviously at a top, top club in Manchester City, but I think Newcastle have been amazing the last few years and have even more potential, so I think we are a top team.Â

“The best thing is not about being in the best club; it’s about enjoying football and being the best that you can, and helping the team.

“I was looking at my options and Newcastle was the best one.”