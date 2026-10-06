Whistleblower claims Trump ordered FBI to investigate LA anti-ICE protesters – US politics live

US Senate race in Kansas becomes ‘toss up’ in new forecast that puts control ‘squarely in Democrats’ sights’ The Cook Political Report has revised its predictions for the November midterm elections, saying â€œA Senate Majority is Squarely in Democrats' Sightsâ€ as it revises three Senate race estimates in Democrats' favor. Cook amended its prediction for the Kansas Senate race from â€œLean Republicanâ€ to â€œToss Upâ€ â€“ a shocker for a state where no Democrat has won a Senate election since 1932. The elections analysis newsletter also forecasted that New Hamsphire will â€œLean Democratâ€ (from a previous â€œToss Upâ€ prediction) and that North Carolina is â€œLikely Democratâ€ (from a previous â€œLean Democratâ€) in Senate races there. â€œWhile Republicans continue to have a financial edge in almost every competitive state, President Donald Trump is a drag across the board even in deep red states due to rising fuel prices and the persistent high cost of living,â€ editor Jessica Taylor wrote. â€œAt this point, the question isn't whether Democrats will gain seats, but how many. As such, we are revising our estimate of potential pickups to two to six seats for Democrats â€” squarely within the range of the four seats they need to net for a majority,â€ she added.

Key events

Joseph Gedeon Donald Trump said on Tuesday his administration was considering suspending the federal gasoline tax, a sign the president is noticing voter anger over fuel costs a month before the midterm elections. â€œWe're thinking about that,â€ Trump said when asked whether the tax should be suspended. Any suspension would require an act of Congress. The president cannot unilaterally suspend the federal tax. Trump first raised the idea in May, as the Iran war pushed fuel prices sharply higher. Pump prices have stayed high since. The national average for regular was $4.3685 a gallon on Tuesday, according to AAA, more than a dollar above where it stood a year ago. The federal tax is 18.4Â¢ a gallon on gasoline and 24.4Â¢ on diesel. Dropping it would cut about 4% from the price of a gallon of regular. The tax also brings in more than $23bn a year for highways and public transit.

In an interview with Reuters, JD Vance said he had not decided whether he would seek the presidency in 2028 and that Iran must make a â€œmeaningfulâ€ reduction in its nuclear enrichment capacity. â€œI think if â€‹they want to show a commitment to not building a nuclear weapon, they â€Œwould do something meaningful on their enrichment capacity,â€ Vance said, speaking to the news outlet during a campaign appearance in Alaska. The vice-president added, â€œOne of the things we picked up on is it's not totally clear how their â€Œcountry makes decisions.â€ Speaking about whether he would run to replace Donald Trump when the president's term expires, Vance said: â€œI'm inherently a procrastinator,â€ adding, â€œI really haven't thought about it much.â€œ

A former CIA official has pleaded guilty to a charge that he stole hundreds of gold bars worth more than $40m from the US spy agency and hid them in his basement. David J. Rush pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud during a hearing in Alexandria, Virginia today. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for 28 January. Here's more of our past coverage of the case:

Although he helped negotiate the deal, Democratic governor Wes Moore said he was not allowed to speak at an event announcing a new $6.6bn shipyard in Maryland today. â€œIf the president of the United States wants to bring the circus in town and tell me that I'm not allowed to speak, despite the fact we were the ones that helped bring the deal, then I will let the circus be conducted while I go back to the work of the people of Maryland,â€ Moore told reporters. A White House official told CNN the president â€œgraciouslyâ€ invited Moore to attend the event as a guest, rather than a speaker, and that the governor was â€œthrowing a tantrumâ€.

Sally Yates, a deputy attorney general during the Obama administration, will lead a review of Cornell University's process for investigating sexual misconduct complaints. The university's trustees announced the review Tuesday, which is expected to evaluate the school's disciplinary processes and campus police responses. â€œIt is imperative that Cornell be willing to examine itself with the same rigor we expect of others,â€ trustee Chair Anne Meinig Smalling said in a statement.

Jeremy Barr Lawyers for Disney accused the Trump administration of â€œblatant violations of the US constitutionâ€ and censorship on Tuesday in the first court hearing over the Federal Communications Commission's early review of the media giant's eight local television station licenses. District judge Loren AliKhan seemed unswayed by government arguments that the order to force Disney's ABC to apply years early to renew local television station licenses was tied to an investigation into parent company Disney's hiring practices. ABC, Disney and its station group filed suit against the FCC in August, seeking to block the US media regulator from taking any further steps to punish or pressure the network in connection to the order. In its lawsuit, ABC argued that the FCC's actions â€“ taken at the behest of the Donald Trump-appointed chair, Brendan Carr â€“ were actually intended to chill the network's speech, which the president and Carr have argued is tilted against the administration.

Christa Pike, a Tennessee prisoner who survived the state's attempt to execute her, is awake and speaking as she receives treatment at a hospital, her attorneys said on Tuesday. Here's our full report:

Donald Trump told reporters he has a call scheduled with Russian president Vladimir Putin to discuss possible causes of a pneumonic plague case in Siberia â€œvery soonâ€. Asked about US intelligence on the case, Trump said â€œWe'll be able to report about it, probably tomorrow.â€ My colleague Nicola Davis has more on the incident:

US Senate race in Kansas becomes ‘toss up’ in new forecast that puts control ‘squarely in Democrats’ sights’ The Cook Political Report has revised its predictions for the November midterm elections, saying â€œA Senate Majority is Squarely in Democrats' Sightsâ€ as it revises three Senate race estimates in Democrats' favor. Cook amended its prediction for the Kansas Senate race from â€œLean Republicanâ€ to â€œToss Upâ€ â€“ a shocker for a state where no Democrat has won a Senate election since 1932. The elections analysis newsletter also forecasted that New Hamsphire will â€œLean Democratâ€ (from a previous â€œToss Upâ€ prediction) and that North Carolina is â€œLikely Democratâ€ (from a previous â€œLean Democratâ€) in Senate races there. â€œWhile Republicans continue to have a financial edge in almost every competitive state, President Donald Trump is a drag across the board even in deep red states due to rising fuel prices and the persistent high cost of living,â€ editor Jessica Taylor wrote. â€œAt this point, the question isn't whether Democrats will gain seats, but how many. As such, we are revising our estimate of potential pickups to two to six seats for Democrats â€” squarely within the range of the four seats they need to net for a majority,â€ she added.

Chris Murphy, the Democratic senator from Connecticut, said the Pentagon denied him access to a US military base during a visit to the Middle East. Murphy had intended to visit the Al Udeid airbase, which has been repeatedly attacked during the US war in Iran. â€œThis trip confirmed for me that â there is an active, unprecedented, unconstitutional effort underway to hide the costs of this war and â€‹the implications of this war from â€ŒCongress and the American people,â€ â€ŒMurphy told reporters during a stop in Saudi Arabia. A senior Pentagon official told the Associated Press that Murphy's office had been informed that it would not receive support to visit the base, per Pete Hegseth's March directive restricting travel to the area. â€œI've never encountered anything like this in my time in the Senate and it's part of a deliberate campaign of obfuscation that my Republican colleagues â in Congress should demand an end to,â€ Murphy said.