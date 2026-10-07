Prediction: Chelsea vs Bournemouth

Two camps who will make their respective returns from September's extended international break, Chelsea will welcome Bournemouth to Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

With the rest of Europe's elite set to follow suit as the 2026/27 campaign resumes this weekend, there are plenty of attractive betting promotions available.

Verdict: Morgan Rogers over 0.5 shots on targetÂ

Best Odds: 2/3

Bookmaker:Â 1xBet

Chelsea

Starting with the hosts, opening up the 2026/27 campaign with a real flurry, Xabi Alonso couldn't have asked for a better start to his west London tenure. However, since getting September underway with a 2-1 loss against reigning Premier League champions and historic rivals Arsenal, the former Real Madrid boss is suddenly searching for some crucial stability. Last seen heading into the extended international break with a 3-0 drumming at the hands of local foes Brentford, Chelsea have now collected just one-point from any of their previous three consecutive Premier League appearances. Likewise, the Blues have also continued to show some rather glaring defensive issues. In fact, Saturday's hosts have already shipped 12 top-flight strikes and they astonishingly hold the worst defensive tally among England's elite.

Chelsea Team News

Picking up a knee injury prior to September's international break and forced to withdraw from Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil squad, Chelsea are once again sweating over the fitness of leading marksman Joao Pedro. Dealing with a real injury crisis this season and making just 14 minutes of Premier League action, ex-Brighton star Moises Caicedo remains a doubt here.

While Cole Palmer might have controversially omitted himself from an England return, the former Manchester City starlet is expected to feature at Stamford Bridge. Despite coming under plenty of immediate scrutiny in west London, Deadline Day recruit Emi Martinez will start between the sticks.

Bournemouth

As for the visitors, left heartbroken over the summer as Andoni Iraola bid farewell to the Vitality, Bournemouth have certainly got a new era underway since opening up the 2026/27 campaign. However, last seen heading into September's international break with a close-fought 1-0 loss at home against Liverpool, Marco Rose's men are still looking to put a maiden Premier League victory on the board. Getting proceedings underway with a dramatic late collapse against Manchester City on August 23rd as they eventually fell to a 2-1 defeat, the former Borussia Dortmund boss has seen his squad register just a trio of points from their first four Premier League appearances. Nevertheless, despite getting the new campaign underway with that 2-1 loss at the Etihad, that is the only Premier League defeat that Bournemouth have suffered on their travels so far this calendar year.

Bournemouth Team News

Left hugely frustrated over the past week after watching midfield talisman Alex Scott sustain a reported thigh issue while away with England, Bournemouth will be unable to call upon the ex-Bristol City youngster here. However, despite missing out against Liverpool prior to the extended break, Justin Kluivert is expected to feature in west London.

Completing a big-money summer switch from Portuguese giants Benfica, 22-year-old Antonio Silva will start at the heart of Bournemouth's defence. Lewis Cook could make a first Premier League start since the opening weekend of the 2026/27 campaign.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth Key Factors to Consider

When Chelsea and Bournemouth last met for a Premier League showdown back in December 2025, Saturday's opponents played out a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

In fact, each of the last three straight meetings between Chelsea and Bournemouth have finished in a stalemate.

Already shipping 12 Premier League strikes since opening up the 2026/27 campaign, no team among England's elite hold a worse defensive record than Chelsea.

Bournemouth have suffered just a sole Premier League defeat away from the Vitality so far this calendar year.

The Cherries have failed to win any of their first five Premier League appearances (two defeats, three draws).

Conclusion

Limping their way into September's international break with a woeful 3-0 drumming against bitter west London rivals Brentford, Chelsea are desperately hoping for a fresh start here. However, already shipping 12 goals in their opening five Premier League appearances, Saturday's hosts have shown some glaring defensive struggles. With no team among England's elite boasting a worse defensive record, Chelsea have also gained a reputation for their rollercoaster affairs. With Saturday's opponents playing out a thrilling 2-2 draw when they last met at Stamford Bridge for a Premier League showdown back in December 2025, neutrals will be hoping for another west London thriller this weekend.

Verdict: Morgan Rogers over 0.5 shots on targetÂ

Best Odds: 2/3

Bookmaker:Â 1xBet

