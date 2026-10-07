Scotland: Honeymoon over as Sebastien Pocognolis side suffer domestic disharmony

A back three that has looked impressive was hassled to distraction, calm replaced with confusion. Scotland’s go-to leaders did not lead.

Robertson said his team was out-fought, which was a telling comment. Fight is the easiest part to get right, the thing that requires no talent.

On Saturday in Skopje, everything was easy for Scotland because North Macedonia were no good. They scored two and could have scored five and six.

Was there a sense of them believing in their own hype? Hard to imagine given that it was only North Macedonia they’d beaten, but there was a lack of edge about Scotland on Tuesday that begs that question.

Or can it all be laid at the door of the system? Slovenia did their work on that. Ripped it to pieces, in truth.

Pocognoli needs time, of course he does. He needs his most potent attacking midfielder, Scott McTominay, at the heart of things and needs more training sessions to drill his message into his players.

November is his next chance, away to Switzerland and home to North Macedonia. No real margin for error now. They had a big chance to make it a healthy seven points from four games and they blew it.

The head coach will need to nurse his wounds after this. He will have learned a lot about his players and has much thinking to do.

The honeymoon period is over. The reaction of the Hampden crowd at the end told you that the first marital row has now occurred.