The Voice Season 30 Premiere Hits 7.8 Million Viewers in Seven Days (EXCLUSIVE)

The Season 30 premiere of â€œThe Voiceâ€ hit 7.8 million viewers in its first seven days of availability.

That total comes from a combination of Nielsen's measurements of linear viewers on NBC and NBCUniversal's own data regarding streams on Peacock. This marks the biggest opening audience for the singing competition series since Season 27 in the spring of 2025, and a 5% increase compared to the seven-day total achieved by the Season 28 premiere, which aired last fall.

When measuring viewership across three days of availability, the Season 30 premiere grew 57% compared to last year and became the most-streamed episode of â€œThe Voiceâ€ ever.

NBCUniversal also reports that in terms of reach, or the number of people who viewed any portion of the episode, the Season 30 premiere hit more than 19 million viewers across platforms. And across social media platforms, the episode garnered 337 million video views between Sept. 21 and Sept. 25, per Sprout Social.

â€œThe Voiceâ€ is a produced by MGM Alternative, Warner Horizon Unscripted Television and ITV Studios' The Voice USA, Inc. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Adam H. Sher and Barry Poznick.

The Season 30 coaches include Queen Latifah, Riley Green, Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine. New episodes debut on Mondays at 8 p.m., and for the first time, the series is simulcasting the live shows across NBC and Peacock in all time zones. Season 30 themes include Dolly Parton, Y2K and TikTok hits.