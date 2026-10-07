Chelseas sporting director officially set to leave Stamford Bridge

In the latest round of big news to come out from behind the scenes at Stamford Bridge, sporting director Laurence Stewart is officially set to leave the club, according the a report from The Telegraph.

Once again getting a new era underway over the summer following Xabi Alonso's blockbuster appointment, it has been an incredibly turbulent time for the former Premier League champions.

With it announced last month that now-former chairman Todd Boehly would be departing west London after agreeing to sell his shares in the club for a reported Â£475million, Chelsea have also been dealing with a string of high-profile financial issues over recent times.

Handed both a Â£10million fine and a suspended two-window transfer ban back in July after being found guilt of breaching rules related to agent payments between 2009 and 2022, Stewart is the latest senior figure to leave Stamford Bridge.

The Telegraph reported on Wednesday morning that the 40-year-old leaves west London by mutual consent and will officially leave his role after four years among their senior hierarchy.

The BBC are also reporting that Stewart leaves his role still on excellent terms and the decision was simply made so that all parties can pursue other opportunities. It has also been suggested that the duo of Joe Shields and Sam Jewell will absorb Stewart's current responsibilities.

With the decision described as â€œnatural evolutionâ€ of football leadership in west London, Chelsea are still waiting to announce when Stewart will officially step down from his position.