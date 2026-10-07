Follow live: Jose Ramirez pads lead with two-run triple as Guardians look to close out Game 3

We’ve got a Super Wednesday in the 2026 MLB playoffs. That’s right, four games — all win or go home for the teams with their backs against the wall. Does it get any better than that?

In the first American League game of the day, the Chicago White Sox hope to treat their home fans to a sweep of the Cleveland Guardians. Then it’s Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the reigning back-to-back champion Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves, as the Braves fight to play another day. Next up, another Game 3: The Tampa Bay Rays, up 2-0, look to bounce the New York Yankees in the Bronx. Finally, the San Diego Padres hope to stave off elimination once again as they face the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park.

We’ll have all the day’s action covered — from lineups and keys to the game before first pitch to in-game analysis and postgame takeaways.

Key links: Mega-preview | Series outlooks | Bracket | Schedule

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Highlights from Chicago

HUGE DP for Cleveland

Guardians turn an inning-ending double play ðŸ˜± https://t.co/KIUlDhpBSC â€” MLB (@MLB) October 7, 2026

Jose Ramirez in the fifth inning: double, stolen base, run scored

Vintage JosÃ© RamÃ­rez. #GuardsBall | StandGuard https://t.co/ODehNqYItY â€” Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) October 7, 2026

Jose Ramirez just outright beat a throw home with the infield in and an exit velo of 105.9 mph hit right to the second baseman. His headfirst slide was elite. Most guys dont max out their slides. He did. 5-2 Cleveland Bot 5 â€” Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) October 7, 2026

Sox get a run back with back-to-back doubles

Tristan Peters drives in a run for the White Sox! https://t.co/xZIsFGnrrR â€” MLB (@MLB) October 7, 2026

Adell clears the bases!

JO ADELL BASES-CLEARING TRIPLE! GUARDIANS LEAD! https://t.co/R8wa7HzTS0 â€” MLB (@MLB) October 7, 2026

Guardians strike back on Kwan’s clutch single

Steven Kwan ties it for the Guardians! https://t.co/oWmSj4Ejey â€” MLB (@MLB) October 7, 2026

Gold-star DP by Vargas

Miguel Vargas executes a perfect double play ðŸ˜®â€ðŸ’¨ https://t.co/cheQMEQ2PT â€” MLB (@MLB) October 7, 2026

Teel doubles in the first run

WHITE SOX STRIKE FIRST Kyle Teel drives in the first run of Game 3! https://t.co/3ht4Pbz4S3 â€” MLB (@MLB) October 7, 2026

The White Sox strike first as Espino issues an opening walk which comes around to score. Single and double in the inning as well. Sox up 1-0 after 1. Teams scoring first are 15-4 this postseason. White Sox win on Monday was 1 of those 4. â€” Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) October 7, 2026

History today on the South Side?

The White Sox have not clinched a postseason round at home since beating the Cubs in Game 6 of the 1906 World Series. The next closest team is the 1995 Reds. Sox have them beat by 89 years! Trying to end that drought today. â€” Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) October 7, 2026

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Highlights from Atlanta

Braves’ D coughs up a run

Shohei Ohtani makes his way around the bases to tie it! https://t.co/8svHwvjK5T â€” MLB (@MLB) October 7, 2026

Harris races home — it’s 1-0 Braves

Money Mike makes a deposit ðŸ’° #LetItFly https://t.co/J69Ibe0vXx â€” Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 7, 2026

Lineups

All times Eastern

Starting pitchers: Nick Martinez vs. Max Fried

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

What Yankees need to do to force Game 4: Score some runs early to ease the pressure. As ugly as the defense was in Game 2, the offense has been the bigger problem for New York in this series. Both Yankees runs this postseason came via home runs by the scalding Ben Rice. Their five hits are the fewest through two games of a playoff series in franchise history. The Yankees’ three through five hitters — Luis Garcia Jr., Spencer Jones and George Lombard Jr. — went 0-for-21 with seven strikeouts and no walks at Tropicana Field. Manager Aaron Boone on Monday said he’s considering making lineup changes against right-hander Nick Martinez after using the same lineup with eight left-handed hitters in the first two games. It wouldn’t hurt. — Jorge Castillo

Lineups

Rays

1. Yandy Diaz (R) DH

2. Jonathan Aranda (L) 1B

3. Junior Caminero (R) 3B

4. Victor Mesa Jr. (L) LF

5. Ryan Vilade (R) RF

6. Liam Hicks (L) C

7. Jonny DeLuca (R) CF

8. Richie Palacios (L) 2B

9. Taylor Walls (S) SS

Yankees

1. Trent Grisham (L) CF

2. Ben Rice (L) DH

3. Luis Garcia Jr. (L) 1B

4. Cody Bellinger (L) LF

5. George Lombard Jr. (R) SS

6. Austin Wells (L) C

7. Anthony Volpe (R) 2B

8. Spencer Jones (L) RF

9. Jose Caballero (R) 3B

Starting pitchers: Robert Gasser vs. Walker Buehler

What Padres need to do to force Game 4: With their season on the line once more, the Padres will turn to Buehler in Game 4. He has been a godsend for a thin Padres rotation this season, and he is no stranger to big playoff moments from his time with the rival Los Angeles Dodgers. But his leash will be short.

The Padres also seem optimistic that Mason Miller will be back off the paternity list on Wednesday, and that Adrian Morejon will be recovered enough from a stiff shoulder to join him in the bullpen. If that ends up being the case, the Padres could be in good shape. If not, they’ll have to get creative once more. — Alden Gonzalez

Lineups

Brewers

1. Jackson Chourio (R) LF

2. Christian Yelich (L) DH

3. William Contreras (R) C

4. Brice Turang (L) 2B

5. Jake Bauers (L) 1B

6. Cooper Pratt (R) SS

7. Sal Frelick (L) RF

8. Garrett Mitchell (L) CF

9. Joey Ortiz (R) 3B

Padres

1. Fernando Tatis Jr. (R) RF

2. Jackson Merrill (L) CF

3. Manny Machado (R) 3B

4. Ty France (R) 1B

5. Austin Hays (R) DH

6. Xander Bogaerts (R) SS

7. Luis Campusano (R) C

8. Jake Cronenworth (L) 2B

9. Samad Taylor (R) LF