Football gossip: Morton, Truffert, Odegaard, Alvarez

Manchester United and Liverpool both eye Adrien Truffert, Tyler Morton is wanted by Newcastle and Martin Odegaard is the latest big name set to sign a new Arsenal deal.

Manchester United are expected to face serious competition from rivals Liverpool for Bournemouth and France left-back Adrien Truffert, 24, who is valued at about Â£60m (Teamtalk), external

Brazil and Athletico Paranaense defender Arthur Dias, 19, is being tracked by Barcelona having previously attracted an Â£18m bid from Tottenham. (Fichajes – in Spanish), external

Newcastle United are favourites to beat Nottingham Forest to the signing of Lyon midfielder Tyler Morton. The 23-year-old is impressing in France after leaving Liverpool last year. (Football Insider), external

Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal are all monitoring England defender Jarell Quansah as the 23-year-old continues to impress for Bayer Leverkusen. (Caught Offside), external

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard, 27, is expected to join manager Mikel Arteta in signing a new long-term contract at the Emirates. (Teamtalk), external

Arsenal are ready to make a fresh attempt to lure Julian Alvarez, 26, to north London in January, with the Atletico Madrid and Argentina striker now seriously considering a move to the Gunners. (Teamtalk), external

Former Real Madrid full-back Dani Carvajal remains a free agent after the 34-year-old’s move to Getafe collapsed. (Goal), external

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are keen on Tottenham youngster Luca Williams-Barnett, who made his Spurs debut at the age of 16. (Sun), external