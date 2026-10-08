Lululemon poaches Athleta CEO as new chief product officer

Lululemon announced Wednesday that Athleta CEO Maggie Gauger is joining the company as president and chief product officer, effective later this month.

The move marks the latest shake-up among the top executives in the increasingly competitive athleisure space: Gauger joined Athleta from Nike only last year.

Lululemon said Gauger’s job is a newly created role. It also appointed Joseph Godsey as chief operating officer. Alongside the new announcements, Lululemon also said Nikki Neuburger, the company’s chief brand and product activation officer, and Ted Dagnese, its chief supply chain officer, are leaving in November to “pursue other opportunities.”

“We are establishing a deeply experienced leadership team that will work in a more coordinated manner, aligned around the strategy and execution that delivers the most impact for our guests, our communities, and our business,” Lululemon CEO Heidi O’Neill said in a statement. “That starts with putting product, design, and innovation at the center of how we operate, with the focus and accountability to create a stronger pipeline of differentiated product to raise the bar for our guests across every touchpoint, in stores and online.”

In a statement provided to CNBC, Athleta parent company Gap confirmed Gauger has left the company. It said Erika Everett, the brand’s current chief marketing officer, will oversee the brand CEO role in the interim.

“We have been actively shaping Athleta’s next chapter and the changes needed to position the brand for long-term growth,” Gap said in its statement. “This transition enables us to accelerate that work, strengthen our connection with customers, and unlock Athleta’s full potential.”

Separately, Lululemon said it is also searching for a chief brand officer, a chief communications officer and a chief technology officer.

O’Neill took the helm of Lululemon last month after the athleisure company saw more than a year of disappointing sales performance in the midst of a proxy battle, drawing criticism from founder Chip Wilson.