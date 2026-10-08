Rogers rates start to Chelsea career 10 out of 10

Morgan Rogers would rate the start of his Chelsea career as a 10 out of 10, even if the Blues’ results have been mixed ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Bournemouth.

After winning their first two Premier League games under Xabi Alonso, Chelsea went into the international break on a three-game winless run (D1 L2), being trounced 3-0 by Brentford last time out.

They sit 10th in the table ahead of hosting Bournemouth, who are themselves 17th with three points, having failed to win any of their first five games under Marco Rose.Â

Rogers’ individual statistics have been strong, though, as he has three goals and one assist already this season, following his British-record Â£117m move from Aston Villa.

Only Joao Pedro (three goals, three assists) has more goal involvements for the Blues in the Premier League this campaign.

During an interview with The Standard during the international break, the England midfielder was asked to rate his start to the season and replied: “10 â€“Â I’ve enjoyed it.Â

“I’m feeling as good as I’ve ever felt. I’m playing, contributing, scoring goals, assists, creating chances, as good as I have ever done in my career. So why would it not be a 10?

“It was time for me to take that next step and I feel like I want to be seen as one of the best players in the Premier League, one of the best players in the world.Â

“To do so, I needed to take that next step and start that next chapter.Â

“I need to play with the best players in the world and compete with the best players in the world, and on that bigger stage, and I just feel Chelsea brings that different level of pressure of having to win and having to perform in each game.

“I think people will judge me on a higher pedestal because of what I’m delivering. I want to show what I’m about.”

A few from today. Â https://t.co/WrzNZnhViu â€” Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 7, 2026

Alonso said prior to the international break that he hoped Joao Pedro would recover from injury in time to face Bournemouth, but the Cherries have their own selection issues.

Midfielder Alex Scott is expected to miss between six and eight weeks after sustaining a quadriceps tendon injury on his England debut, having played 70 minutes of the Three Lions’ 7-0 rout of Croatia last Saturday.

Bournemouth are reportedly unhappy with England’s handling of Scott’s condition, but Thomas Tuchel insisted earlier this week that there was no wrongdoing on their part.

“With Alex, it’s a strange one, I’m very sad about it,” Tuchel said.Â

“He trained in full before Croatia, he did extra work after the training sessions. We knew he was having treatment, but there were only green lights from him and the medics.

“When we were aware there was slight discomfort during the match and asked if he wanted to come off, he said no. After the match, he said he could have played 90 minutes and didn’t feel an injury. It’s a strange one. There was zero risk taken from our side.”

Another special night with @England for @AlexScott_7 Â https://t.co/1XFFbU2HeI â€” AFC Bournemouth Â (@afcbournemouth) October 4, 2026

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Chelsea â€“ Morgan Rogers

Only Gonzalo Garcia (32) and Erling Haaland (27) have made more cross-option runs in the 2026-27 Premier League than Chelsea midfielder Rogers (20),

Meanwhile, only Garcia (23), Bryan Mbeumo (21), and Matheus Cunha (18) have made more in-possession runs ending in a shot for their teamÂ than Rogers’ 18, a figure that puts him level with team-mate Cole Palmer.

Bournemouth â€“ Rayan

Chelsea’s five league games under Alonso have seen 22 total goals scored (10 for, 12 against), while the Spaniard’s six managerial meetings with Rose have averaged 3.8 goals per game (12 for, 11 against).

Should Saturday’s contestÂ become stretched, Rayan â€“ who scored just his second goal for Brazil during the international break, against Australia â€“ could provide a major threat.

MATCH PREDICTION â€“ CHELSEA WIN

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last nine Premier League games against Bournemouth (W4 D5), with each of the last three ending level.

Three of Bournemouth’s four Premier League wins against Chelsea have come away from home, though, with those three victories being their only clean sheets at Stamford Bridge.

Bournemouth have opened a Premier League campaign with five winless matches for only the second time, after also drawing three and losing two in 2023-24.

Rose is the second manager to fail to win his first five top-flight matches in charge of the Cherries, though the other was his predecessor Andoni Iraola (first nine).

Whatever the result, goals appear to be guaranteed when Chelsea are involved.

Chelsea have conceded the most goals in the Premier League this term (12) and could become the third team to ever concede multiple goals in each of their opening six matches of a campaign, after Everton in 1994-95 and Derby County in 2000-01.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Chelsea â€“ 51.8%

Bournemouth â€“ 25.3%

Draw â€“ 22.9%