Albania v Wales Womens World Cup play-off: Rhian Wilkinson wants clean sheet

ByGareth Vincent
BBC Sport WalesAtShkoder, Albania
Rhian Wilkinson has identified a clean sheet as the first target for Wales in Friday’s Women’s World Cup play-off semi-final first leg against Albania.
Wales face Albania at the 16,000-capacity Loro Borici Stadium in Shkoder before next Tuesday’s return in Llanelli.
Wilkinson’s side beat their play-off opponents twice during the group stage of World Cup qualifying in April, when they followed up a 4-0 home victory with a scrappy 1-0 success on their travels.
Wales have not been helped by a string of injuries as they prepare for another double-header against Albania.
When asked what would represent a positive first leg for Wales, Wilkinson said: “I’ll stick with a clean sheet and a strong performance.”
She added: “I think what I would say is that this is home and away, back-to-back play-off and we’ve had some experiences with this.
“We continue to grow through those and it’s about taking care of delivering a performance away and then making sure we come home and deliver another one in the next few days.”
Albania v Wales
Women’s World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final
Friday, 9 October at 17:00 BST
Loro Borici Stadium, Shkoder
Live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Two Wales, BBC Sounds, BBC Radio Wales Extra, Radio Cymru, BBC Sport website and app, plus live text commentary.
Wales are without nine regular members of their squad for the next stage of their bid to reach a first World Cup.
Olivia Clark, Poppy Soper, Rhiannon Roberts, Hayley Ladd, Ella Powell, Laura Hughes, Mia Ross, Ffion Morgan and Ceri Holland – who has been Wales’ most influential performer since the retirement of Jess Fishlock – are all absent through injury.
Aside from back-up keeper Soper, all those players would have been contenders to play some part in the two Albania ties.
The long list of absentees means there is a youthful look to Wales’ squad, with six uncapped players and a number of others with minimal international experience involved.
Nevertheless, Wilkinson says Wales are well placed to cope thanks to their regular policy of inviting young players to train with her senior side.
“I think it would be silly for me to say that having nine injuries was predictable – I think that was out of the norm,” Wilkinson said.
“If I could have had no injuries I would have, but equally this is football and we adapt and we are a small country.
“I don’t think we can pretend that we have unlimited players, so the fact I’m able to put together a team of 23 that has such strength and with a lot of experience is a good thing.”
Goalkeepers Soffia Kelly and Lucy Farrell-Shrouder, centre-back Cadi Rodgers, wide player Heidi Hills and forwards Casi Gregson and Olivia Francis are the six players with Wales in Albania who are yet to be capped.
Then there are the likes of Scarlett Hill, Phoebie Poole, Tianna Teisar and Chloe Williams who have only a handful of international appearances between them.
Wilkinson insists the various inexperienced players are “absolutely” ready if required in what are high-stakes games.
“They’ve trained with a great intensity, they’ve done their work off the pitch and really involved themselves in meetings,” she added.
“They’ve done everything they can to put themselves in the best possible position to get minutes.”
Wales topped their qualifying group courtesy of a rousing home win over the Czech Republic in the final game of that stage in June.
As well as cruising to victory over Albania, in Wrexham, they thumped Montenegro in their home group fixture.
Yet Wales’ away form was nowhere near as convincing, with draws against the Czechs and in Montenegro either side of their triumph in Albania.
The Albanians are ranked 68th in the world, 37 places below Wales, but Wilkinson expects another stern examination against “a team that really knows what their strengths are”.
“I think we I’ve spoken quite honestly [about how in] the second group game against them, they definitely could have scored at least once or twice,” she added.
“I expect it to be a resilient performance from both teams, to stick in it and try to bring our best versions of ourselves. They give everything for their badge like we will for ours, so it’ll be a tough match.”
The long and winding road to Brazil
The prize on offer against Albania is a two-legged World Cup play-off final against either Norway or Romania in early December.
If they get that far, Wales would start as underdogs against Gemma Grainger’s Norway side.
At this stage, Wales do not know if wins over Albania and Norway would be enough to seal a World Cup place.
There will be eight European play-off winners, with seven progressing straight to Brazil and one â€“ the lowest-ranked nation from the group stage of qualifying â€“ going into inter-confederation play-offs next February.
When asked whether the play-off process should be simpler, Wilkinson said: “This is above my pay grade. What I will say is it doesn’t help to get stuck in what could be or what comes afterwards.
“There’s different scenarios here, but it’s not for us to change that.
“For right now, this is our path and we’ll just keep taking care of what’s in front of us one step at a time.”