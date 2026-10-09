Albania v Wales Womens World Cup play-off: Rhian Wilkinson wants clean sheet

Rhian Wilkinson has identified a clean sheet as the first target for Wales in Friday’s Women’s World Cup play-off semi-final first leg against Albania.

Wales face Albania at the 16,000-capacity Loro Borici Stadium in Shkoder before next Tuesday’s return in Llanelli.

Wilkinson’s side beat their play-off opponents twice during the group stage of World Cup qualifying in April, when they followed up a 4-0 home victory with a scrappy 1-0 success on their travels.

Wales have not been helped by a string of injuries as they prepare for another double-header against Albania.

When asked what would represent a positive first leg for Wales, Wilkinson said: “I’ll stick with a clean sheet and a strong performance.”

She added: “I think what I would say is that this is home and away, back-to-back play-off and we’ve had some experiences with this.

“We continue to grow through those and it’s about taking care of delivering a performance away and then making sure we come home and deliver another one in the next few days.”