Why a Starbucks takeover of Chipotle would — and wouldnt — make sense for both companies

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol speaks during the Starbucks Investor Day event in New York City, U.S., January 29, 2026. Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters

Starbucks has reportedly explored buying Chipotle Mexican Grill , but investors are split on whether the megadeal would make sense for both companies. The coffee giant has been working with advisers on a takeover proposal of the fast-casual chain in recent months, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. If Starbucks bought Chipotle, it would combine two of the largest U.S. restaurant chains. With about $31 billion in annual domestic sales, Starbucks is the second-biggest U.S. chain by sales. Chipotle sits in the number seven spot, with more than $11 billion in annual system-wide sales in its home market. The report sent Chipotle stock up about 6% on Thursday, while shares of Starbucks fell slightly after dropping more sharply earlier in the day. It is not unusual for deal rumors to lower the potential acquirer’s value and increase the target’s share price, but investor reactions show that a prospective takeover comes with pros and cons for each side of the deal. To be sure, it is unclear if Starbucks will even pursue the takeover. D.A. Davidson analyst Matt Curtis wrote in a note to clients on Thursday that he views the odds of a deal being completed as “relatively low” â€” about 20%. A Starbucks spokesperson told CNBC that the company does not comment on rumors and speculation. Chipotle did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNBC.

Why it makes sense:

1. The Niccol connection

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol knows more than a thing or two about Chipotle. Before joining the coffee company in 2024, he was chief executive of Chipotle for more than six years. He led a turnaround of the burrito chain, helping it bounce back from a series of foodborne illness outbreaks that had turned into a full-blown crisis for the company. In the wake of Niccol’s departure, traffic to Chipotle restaurants fell in 2025, as budget-conscious consumers visited its restaurants less often. These days, the chain looks like it is starting to get back on track, with signs of “encouraging progress,” Chipotle CEO Scott Boatwright said on the company’s earnings conference call in late July. Still, its shaky 2025 means that the stock is trading at a 20% discount from a year ago, even with Thursday’s big move. And since Niccol left, shares have lost about 40% of their value.

2. Building the next Yum

Chipotle would be a splashy acquisition for Niccol. More than that, it could create a new restaurant conglomerate, following in the footsteps of Yum Brands , Restaurant Brands International and Roark Capital-backed Inspire Brands. Multi-brand restaurant companies are more diversified, which can be more attractive to investors. While Starbucks is still a much larger chain than Chipotle, the difference in their categories means that one’s poor performance could be offset by growth at the other. Moreover, Starbucks could help Chipotle grow more quickly in international markets; the burrito chain only has about 100 locations outside of the U.S., while Starbucks has about 23,000. Other restaurant companies have set a blueprint for that strategy: Yum has leaned on its international experience from KFC and Pizza Hut to launch Taco Bell outside of the U.S. And Restaurant Brands has leaned on Burger King’s international expertise to grow Popeyes’ international footprint.

3. Potential synergies

With any strategic acquisition, investors hope for synergies that justify the price tag and explain why the deal makes sense. A coffee shop and a burrito restaurant do not have much overlap in ingredients, but there are other potential benefits for both companies and their investors. Combining Starbucks and Chipotle would open up potential cost cuts, like layoffs for some now-redundant corporate roles. The two chains also have significant overlap in their U.S. real estate footprints. Roughly 90% of Chipotle restaurants are within one mile of a Starbucks cafe, according to a research note from Stephens analyst Jim Salera published on Thursday. Both companies could benefit from shared real estate development and even operating efficiencies as a result. But real estate is not the only area where they overlap. Many Starbucks customers also frequent Chipotle restaurants. As one entity, they could leverage that overlap through a combined rewards program, Salera suggested.

4. Alignment in business model

Unlike many big restaurant players, both Chipotle and Starbucks operate most of their U.S. locations, although Starbucks also has thousands of licensed cafes in its home market. That marks a difference from Chipotle’s last strategic owner â€” McDonald’s . The burger giant, which franchises the vast majority of its U.S. restaurants, made a majority investment in the upstart Mexican-inspired chain in 1998. But by 2006, McDonald’s divested its ownership. Its restaurant investments, which also included Boston Market, were labeled a distraction by Wall Street as the Golden Arches struggled. Before it sold its stake, McDonald’s tried to franchise some of Chipotle’s restaurants to its own franchisees. But Chipotle’s leadership, including founder Steve Ells, pushed back. It was one sign of the cultural misalignment between the two brands. Chipotle also resisted efforts to make it more similar to McDonald’s, declining suggestions like adding drive-thru windows and a breakfast menu.

Why it doesn’t make sense:

1. Starbucks’ ongoing turnaround

Niccol joined Starbucks more than two years ago to lead a turnaround of the embattled coffee chain. Early signs show that his efforts have improved its U.S. business â€” but the company is not done yet. Starbucks is aiming to be “the world’s greatest customer service company,” Niccol wrote in a memo to employees in September, part of a broader push to improve customer loyalty. Starbucks also has other deals that it is reportedly considering. In September, Reuters reported that the company was considering selling a majority stake in its Japan business. The country has been the chain’s largest overseas company-operated market since it formed a joint venture to operate its cafes in China less than a year ago. Integrating a new chain into the company would be a big distraction for Starbucks at a time when many investors think it should still be focusing on itself. “Starbucks is still executing its turnaround strategy, and acquiring Chipotle could consume significant senior management time on financing, integration, organizational design, systems, and personnel,” BTIG analyst Pete Saleh wrote in a note. “Why introduce another major strategic initiative before demonstrating that Starbucks can deliver sustainable margin recovery?”

2. The price tag

Starbucks’ turnaround has also been expensive, which hasn’t pleased investors. The company has been investing heavily in labor, cafe makeovers and store equipment to improve its service and the overall customer experience. Even layoffs and store closures, which will cut costs in the long term, have weighed on its quarterly earnings. But Chipotle would be an even bigger expense. Even with shares’ recent struggles, the company still has a market cap of roughly $42 billion. If Starbucks pursues the acquisition, it would be the biggest-ever restaurant takeover. Starbucks had about $9.4 billion in debt at the end of June. William Blair analyst Sharon Zackfia estimated that its leverage would balloon to about six times if the company paid a 20% premium and sought to finance the potential deal primarily through debt. An all-stock deal would not weigh on earnings as much, although Zackfia estimates it would still dilute earnings per share by about 10%.

3. Niccol’s experience