Southampton boss Tonda Eckert admits Spygate scandal changed my life after escaping touchline ban

Southampton manager Tonda Eckert has admitted the club's Spygate scandal â€œchanged my lifeâ€ after avoiding an immediate touchline ban ahead of Sunday's Championship clash with Portsmouth.

The 33-year-old was handed a suspended six-week suspension on Wednesday following his involvement in Southampton secretly filming a Middlesbrough training session towards the end of last season.

The incident resulted in Southampton being removed from the Championship play-off final and receiving a four-point deduction for the current campaign.

Eckert accepted responsibility for his actions and was charged by the Football Association with three breaches of Rule E3.1 relating to misconduct.

Although the FA had pushed for a suspension of at least three months, an independent commission opted for a suspended six-week ban, allowing the German to remain on the touchline.

Eckert relieved after Spygate verdict

Speaking ahead of Sunday's south coast derby against Portsmouth, Eckert expressed relief that the disciplinary process had finally reached a conclusion.

â€œWe got a heads-up on Monday,â€ he said.

â€œIt's a big week for us as a football club. We're heading into a very important game on Sunday and to have clarity as quick as possible going into such an important game, I think has not just been a relief for me but everyone involved.

â€œThere was a fair chance that the verdict goes a different way. After such a long time, we have verdict from the EFL, we have a verdict now and whatever you expect is not necessary what you get in the end.

â€œFor me it's just to hold my head up, one more time I made a mistake and it's for me to take the consequences.â€

Southampton boss reveals personal impact

Eckert admitted the prolonged investigation and uncertainty surrounding his position had taken a significant personal toll.

The German, who joined Southampton in July 2025, faced questions over his future during the summer following the club's punishment.

However, Southampton's hierarchy continued to support him despite the controversy.

â€œObviously it does make a big difference that we can draw a line now. Not just for me but also for the ones close to me,â€ Eckert said.

â€œIt's tough. It changes your life. If I was to say it has been all easy from the very [first] moment, it has not but you need to find a way.

â€œYou need to find a conclusion at one point in the summer if you want to continue. That first decision was not for me but was for the club to make.â€

Eckert thanks Southampton owners for backing

The Southampton manager also expressed his gratitude towards owner Dragan Solak and the club's board for standing by him throughout the disciplinary process.

â€œI said this straight away but it's for me to say thank you for the support and not just Dragan but the whole board,â€ he said.

â€œI think there are many football clubs that take a different decision in the summer.

â€œWhat makes this club special is that in times that are a lot tougher and especially with a lot of outside pressure, that we come to a decision the way we have done it.

â€œIt will be and not just for the moment but that will be something to forever be grateful for.â€