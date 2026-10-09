Haaland calls for Man City to stick together after Premier League verdict

Erling Haaland says everyone at Manchester City must “stick together” when they visit Liverpool on Sunday, off the back of the club being found guilty of breaching Premier League rules.

During the international break, it was confirmed that City had been found guilty by an independent commission of all charges relating to breaches of the Premier League’s financial regulations between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons, and the majority of charges in relation to their failure to co-operate with the league’s investigation.Â Â

While City have appealed the verdict and continue to maintain their innocence, it has thrown the Premier League into turmoil, with the Citizens having lifted the title three times in the period covered by the breaches.

A trip to Anfield on Sunday is sure to mean a frosty reception for City’s players, but Haaland â€“ who scored the winner when they last visited Liverpool in February â€“ is determined to enjoy the occasion.

“We have to stick together. We have to stay with each other, and we have to stay positive,” Haaland told City’s media channels.Â

“No matter what happens in life, we always have to have a smile. We have to stay positive, look ahead and try to win football games and try to enjoy the situation and win the game.

“We have to spread the love to each other. So yeah, stick together, enjoy the ride and smile.”

@Erling https://t.co/0ztcJnTeqj â€” Manchester City (@ManCity) October 8, 2026

Haaland joined City in 2022 from Borussia Dortmund and has gone on to win eight major honours, including two Premier League titles and the 2022-23 Champions League.Â

During that time, he has scored 169 goals in 205 appearances across all competitions, further proving his credentials as one of the deadliest finishers in world football.Â

The 26-year-old,Â the son of former City player Alf-Inge Haaland, also referenced his love for Man City amid all the uncertainty around the club, while also expressing his affection for Manchester.Â

“I care a lot about this place â€“ and the UK generally. My mother as well as my father, they lived here for 10 years â€“ they lived in Nottingham and Leeds.

“They never lived in Manchester, but obviously my father trained over at Carrington every day.

“I spent my first four years here, my brother nine and my sister six, so it’s a special place for us. I care a lot about City, I have to say.

“I care a lot about the fans because I’m a fan myself â€“ I feel it with them as well.”