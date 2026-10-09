BREAKING: Liverpool suffer double injury blow as Iraola confirms two key absences against Manchester City

Neither Alexander Isak nor Cody Gakpo will be available when Liverpool host Manchester City on Sunday, Reds boss Andoni Iraola has confirmed.

Although the news is not unexpected after both players pulled out of their respective squads during the international break, it had been hoped at least one would be available to face the Premier League leaders.

Instead, Iraola is likely to turn to Lewis Koumas to lead the line.

The Spaniard said: â€œAlex Isak and Gakpo won't play, not ready unfortunately for us. Injuries in the break. You always hope the doctor doesn't call you but we have been unlucky. They are not going to be involved.Â

â€œTimeframeâ€¦Gakpo has an ankle injury, a matter of him dealing with the pain. A bad tackle I think. He is working but not for Sunday. Isak has a thigh injury. They don't look like long-term injuries but they are not ready for Sunday.

â€œKoumas has our trust. The player has shown he is ready to go. We also have other players who can cover the positions, so we will take a decision.â€

Liverpool boss Iraola expects big atmosphere at Anfield

The wider context around the game surrounds the guilty verdict handed out to City by the Independent Commission investigating systematic financial doping.

City deny any wrongdoing and have appealed but Anfield should be a hostile place for the visitors to tread on Sunday afternoon.

Iraola added: â€œI think always when you play and lead these kind of games the atmosphere is going to be big, especially at Anfield. I think we want to give our supporters reasons to be [excited] â€“ they will be with us â€“ but when they see the team they want to see on the pitch, we can create a bigger atmosphere and we will work for this.â€

Asked about the verdict, Iraola gave little away but did admit it would be better for the league if the appeal ruling was dished out quickly.

â€œI think uncertainty is not good for anyone and anyone involved, but the process is ongoing and we have to be patient like everyone else and see what happens at the end,â€ he said.

We want to show our level against City, says Liverpool boss Iraola

Liverpool remain unbeaten but have struggled for consistency.

â€œI think it's still very early,â€ said the former Bournemouth boss. â€œWhatever happens, we've just played five games but it's true that we would like to face a team like City and show our level and get the win and have a good day. It's massive for everyone involved in these types of games. It's an exciting moment.

â€œWe are playing at home at Anfield against City who is top of the league right now. They have won all of their games and I think we will go for it. I think it will be quite an open game and we have to be ready and also use the help from our supporters.

â€œEvery time you face a team that is around you [in the table] you always want to win but in the end it's still very early in the season.â€

Jeremy Jacquet will be tasked with keeping Erling Haaland quiet and Iraola has been impressed with the young Frenchman's start to life in the Premier League.

Iraola said: â€œHe's done really well. Firstly because he is a very good player, obviously you know Jacquet and you see clips of him but until you have him in everyday training you can't really appreciate what he has.Â

â€œI am very happy for him personally because to make a debut in the national team, in a team like France who is difficult to have a chance [in], and I think he played really well and he should be happy. But still he has a long way to go.â€