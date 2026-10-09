Prediction: Hull vs Everton

Hull and Everton will meet at the MKM Stadium on Sunday, October 11, with kickoff scheduled for 2pm BST.

Both teams have started the Premier League season well. Hull has collected eight points from five matches, while Everton has nine and remains unbeaten.

Verdict: Under 2.5 goals

Best odds: 81/100

Bookmaker: 1xBet

Hull

Hull has given itself a solid platform on its return to the Premier League.

Sergej Jakirovic's team opened with victories over Manchester United and Coventry, then took points from Aston Villa and Chelsea. Its first league defeat came at Newcastle, where an early two-goal deficit proved too much to overcome despite a competitive response.

The opening results offer plenty of encouragement. Hull has already faced several opponents with greater resources and generally found a way to stay in the game.

Its home performances are particularly relevant here.

Hull beat Manchester United 2-0 and held Aston Villa to a goalless draw. Those two clean sheets suggest that visiting teams will need patience to break down Jakirovic's defensive setup.

Everton should present a different challenge. David Moyes is unlikely to send too many players forward at once, which could leave Hull with fewer opportunities to attack into open space.

That places greater importance on the delivery from wide areas and the support around Oli McBurnie. If the striker becomes isolated, Hull could struggle to turn possession into meaningful pressure.

Mohamed Belloumi offers a threat when he can receive the ball facing goal, but Everton should be prepared to close the spaces around him.

Hull has enough attacking quality to score. However, its early success has depended heavily on keeping matches manageable, and there is little reason for Jakirovic to abandon that approach against another well-organized opponent.

Hull Team News

Hull continues to manage several absences and fitness concerns.

Jack Butland, Eliot Matazo and Tim Iroegbunam remain unavailable, while Ilyas Ansah has been dealing with a back problem.

Charlie Hughes, Hidemasa Morita and Matt Targett still require assessment. Elliot Stroud has also been affected by illness following international duty.

The latest local injury update indicates that some returning players could face a late decision over their readiness.

Konstantinos Tzolakis should continue in goal, with Semi Ajayi and John Egan among the main defensive options.

Matt Crooks and Regan Slater could feature in central midfield. McBurnie should lead the attack, with Belloumi providing support from a wider position.

Everton

Everton has built its unbeaten start on a reliable defense.

Moyes' team has conceded only three goals in five league matches and kept three clean sheets. Its last two outings produced a goalless draw at Tottenham and a 1-0 home victory over Ipswich.

Thierno Barry scored the decisive goal in the win against Ipswich, giving Everton a useful result before the international break.

There was no need for a spectacular attacking performance. Everton found its goal, defended its penalty area and protected the advantage.

A similar approach could serve it well at Hull.

James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite give Moyes a strong central defensive partnership, while Jordan Pickford provides experience behind them. Hull will need to work for its chances, particularly if it relies on crosses into a crowded penalty area.

At the other end, Jack Grealish and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall can help Everton hold the ball and draw defenders out of position. Barry's movement should then give the visitors something to aim for.

The concern with backing Everton outright is its away record. It has gone seven Premier League away matches without a victory, and Hull has already shown that it can frustrate strong opposition at home.

Everton may have a slight advantage in experience, but this looks like a match in which neither manager will want to give away the first goal.

Everton Team News

Vitalii Mykolenko remains a doubt after returning early from international duty with Ukraine because of an injury.

There is more encouraging news in midfield.

Christian Norgaard has returned to training and played in a friendly during the break, putting him in contention for his competitive Everton debut.

Merlin Rohl is also working toward a return, although his availability still needs to be confirmed. The latest fitness assessment suggests that Moyes could have more options than he had before the break.

Pickford should start in goal, with Tarkowski and Branthwaite expected in central defense.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles offers an option at left-back if Mykolenko misses out. James Garner, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish and Barry should all be important to Everton's plans.

Hull vs Everton key factors to consider

Hull has eight points from its opening five Premier League matches.

Everton is unbeaten with two wins and three draws.

Hull has kept clean sheets in both of its home league games.

Both teams have recorded three league clean sheets this season.

Everton has conceded only three goals in five matches.

Everton's last two league results were 0-0 against Tottenham and 1-0 against Ipswich.

Hull's first three league games all finished with under 2.5 goals.

Everton has gone seven Premier League away matches without a win.

Conclusion

Both teams have good reasons to approach this match carefully.

Hull has made a promising start by staying organized and making opponents work for their chances. Everton has been similarly difficult to break down, particularly in its last two league matches.

There is enough quality for either side to find a goal from a set piece or an isolated defensive mistake. However, neither team looks likely to leave the game open for long periods.

Hull's home record and Everton's difficulties winning away make the result market less convincing. The defensive performances provide a stronger basis for the selection.

Under 2.5 goals is the best bet.

Verdict: Under 2.5 goals

Best odds: 81/100

Bookmaker: 1xBet

Meta description: Hull vs Everton prediction, team news, betting tip and match preview ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash at the MKM Stadium on October 11.