Every game is a new story, says Perelman as Orlando bid to halt losing run

Orlando City SC went into the international break on a three-game losing run, but interim head coach Martin Perelman says they are ready to write a new chapter against the Columbus Crew.

After losing 2-1 to the Crew in the U.S. Open Cup semi-finals on September 16, the Lions were on the wrong end of two six-goal thrillers in MLS play.

They were beaten 4-2 by the New England Revolution and the Philadelphia Union, sending them into the hiatus seventh in the Eastern Conference.

While they currently occupy the final automatic spot for the MLS Cup Playoffs, there are three teams â€“ the New York Red Bulls, New York City and FC Cincinnati â€“ within a single point of them, while three more â€“ D.C. United, the Crew and Toronto FC â€“ are within five.

But Perelman is ready to draw a line under Orlando’s recent results, saying: “We always analyse the opponents and their previous games.

“Every game is a new chapter. Every game is a new story, a different context, sometimes a different competition.Â

“We focus on us. We focus on our team. Everybody will be ready to compete.”

The Crew, meanwhile, approach Saturday’s game off the back of two straight wins â€“ 2-0 over CF Montreal and 2-1 over Inter Miami.

It is just the second time this season the Crew have managed to win two straight games, and the first since beating the LA Galaxy and Philadelphia back-to-back in April.

Their dramatic victory over Lionel Messi and company last time out bolstered their own postseason hopes, but interim boss Laurent Courtois was equally enthused by their performance.Â

“It was important, especially before a mini-break, to have not only the performance but the key moments and also the three points,” Courtois said.Â

“And of course, that’s going to give the guys confidence.”

Refreshed, recovered, and ready to go for the final stretch Â #Crew96 | @OhioHealth https://t.co/PlU0W0U1qz â€” The Crew (@ColumbusCrew) October 8, 2026

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Orlando City â€“ Ivan AnguloÂ

Angulo scored and provided an assist for Orlando in their loss to Philadelphia last time out.Â

He has played more minutes than any other Orlando player this year (2,358) and has 12 goal involvements (five goals, seven assists), tied for second on the team behind leading goalscorer Martin Ojeda (13 goals, two assists).

Columbus Crew â€“ Jamal ThiareÂ

Thiare’s winning goal against Miami was timed at 97:47, the sixth-latest goal in MLS this season and the fourth-latest game-winner.Â

It was the latest goal for Columbus since Jacen Russell-Rowe scored in the 99th minute against the Chicago Fire in September 2024.

MATCH PREDICTION â€“ ORLANDO CITY WIN

Orlando City have a narrow lead over Columbus Crew in the all-time regular-season series between the two teams, with 10 wins and eight losses (D6).Â

The Lions are currently on a three-game unbeaten streak against Columbus in MLS play (W1 D2) after suffering three straight losses against them in 2023 and 2024 (including playoffs).

Orlando’s back-to-back 4-2 defeats moved them into a tie for the second-most goals conceded in MLS this season, alongside Cincinnati (64), with only Sporting Kansas City (65) allowing more.

But even with their leaky backline, Orlando are the Opta supercomputer’s favourites on home soil, where they have won each of their last three games in MLS.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Orlando City â€“ 44.1%

Columbus Crew â€“ 29.1%

Draw â€“ 26.8%