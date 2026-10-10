Nobel Peace Prize goes to Navanethem Pillay for her efforts to promote peace and international law

LONDON — The Nobel Peace Prize for 2026 was awarded Friday to Navanethem Pillay “for her efforts to promote peace and international law.”

Calling her a person “with exceptional courage and integrity” and somebody who “has led the way towards a more comprehensive global legal order,” the Nobel Institute said that Pillay “has been instrumental in ensuring that war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide are prosecuted.”

“Navi Pillay's commitment to universal legal principles and her firm moral compass are constants in a long career,” the Nobel Institute said. “Born into a family of Indian Tamil origin under apartheid in Durban, South Africa, Pillay became a lawyer and legal pioneer, confronting deep structural discrimination, segregation and exclusion. A common thread runs from her early work defending Nelson Mandela and others who stood up against apartheid to her service as a judge in some of the key international court cases of our time.”

South African lawyer and champion of international law Navi Pillay addresses journalists after she was awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, on October 9, 2026, in Nuremberg, Germany. Frank Boxler/AFP via Getty Images

Pillay has served as a judge on the High Court in South Africa, the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and the International Criminal Court in her career. She was also the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and, until recently, she chaired the United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

Pillay is currently a judge on the International Court of Justice in the case where Myanmar stands accused of genocide.

South African-born jurist and former U.N. human rights chief Navanethem “Navi” Pillay waits to speak at the Nuremberg Forum in Nuremberg, Germany, Oct. 9, 2026, following the announcement that she had been awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize. Frank Boxler/AFP via Getty Images

“In historic international court cases, she has shown that legal measures can help prevent acts of war and violence,” the Nobel Institute said. “Navi Pillay has also contributed to strengthen the institutions of international law. Her independence, expertise and steadfastness have made her one of the most respected international jurists of our time.”

“In awarding this year's Nobel Peace Prize, the Norwegian Nobel Committee wants to remind the world that the rule of law — national and international — underpins the system we have set up to ensure peace and resolve conflicts non-violently. Peace requires justice,” the Nobel Institute added.

South African-born jurist and former U.N. human rights chief Navanethem “Navi” Pillay, speaks at the Nuremberg Forum in Nuremberg, Germany, Oct. 9, 2026, following the announcement that she had been awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize. Daniel Karmann/DPA via AP

“History has shown that a world operating without the rule of law is unjust, unwise and inhumane. The judges — those who guard the thin red line between order and chaos — are therefore highly deserving of our praise,” the Nobel Institute said in their announcement. “But today, as these same judges are sanctioned, and their institutions are attacked, we need people of courage, vision and determination — qualities that Navi Pillay demonstrates in her work on the bench.”

Pillay, who was born in 1941 and has two daughters, holds a Master of Law and a Doctorate of Juridical Science from Harvard University.

“The Nobel Peace Prize for 2026 springs directly from Alfred Nobel's will,” the Nobel Institute said. “Navi Pillay strengthens fraternity between nations and — by systematically advancing the use of tribunals for peace and justice — she provides substance, direction and motivation for peace conferences in their modern form.”

South African lawyer Navi Pillay arrives for a press conference at the International Nuremberg Principles Academy in Nuremberg, Germany, October 9, 2026. Davide Elias/EPA/Shutterstock

“Navi Pillay is one of the great defenders of international legal principles in our time,” the Nobel Institute added. “Her distinguished career reminds us of the need to support, fortify and expand the global rule of law. Navi Pillay's commitment to justice and human dignity is a source of hope and inspiration to all who seek to bring about a more peaceful world.”

The announcement was made by the chair of The Norwegian Nobel Committee, JÃ¸rgen Watne Frydnes, at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo, Norway.