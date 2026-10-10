West Ham 1-1 QPR: Report, result, goals as Bowen scores and has penalty saved

Goalkeeper Pierce Charles' superb double save from a penalty during second-half added time denied West Ham top spot in the Championship and earned Queens Park Rangers a point in a thrilling finish at London Stadium.

West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen delivered the cross that led to Amadou Mbengue hauling down Pablo for the dramatically-timed spot kick, then saw his shot turned away by Charles before the Manchester City loanee brilliantly turned Arne Engels' header against the woodwork from the rebound.

Nicolas Madsen's controversial first-half penalty had put QPR on course to move above their opponents, converting after the returning Tomas Soucek was adjudged to have fouled Paul Smyth inside the box.

Former England international Bowen brought West Ham level during the second half, surging inside from the right and firing in at the second attempt after his initial effort was blocked to earn West Ham a point on a night when the hosts paid tribute to goalkeeper and coach Ludek Miklosko, who died last month.

West Ham vs QPR: Visitors' penalty call â€˜terrible'

The opener was part of an assured QPR display in the first half, almost scoring a second when Rayan Kolli had a shot turned away by goalkeeper Mads Hermansen before half-time.

West Ham sent Edvin Austbo and Pablo on for Kyle Walker-Peters and Soucek at the interval and were well on top by the time they replied through Bowen, who had a shot repelled by Charles before the Northern Ireland international's penalty heroics as Nuno Espirito Santo's side pushed for a winner.

Former QPR and England defender Paul Parker called referee Ruebyn Ricardo's decision for the penalty â€œterribleâ€.

â€œ[It was an] absolutely perfect position for the referee to see the deviation on the ball,â€ Parker told BBC Radio London.

â€œYou can see the reaction from the player. Even Smyth wasn't jumping around looking for it. The referee has made a boo-boo there â€“ a double boo-boo.â€

What's next? West Ham, QPR Championship fixtures

QPR are next in action at home to Derby County, who began the weekend in the relegation zone. West Ham visit Lincoln City, who were 12th before the latest round of fixtures.

Date Match BST start time ET PT Wed, Oct 14 QPR vs Derby 19:45 14:45 11:45 Wed, Oct 14 Lincoln vs West Ham 20:00 15:00 12:00

West Ham team vs QPR

West Ham made one change to the team that started their 2-2 draw at Millwall in the Championship on September 19, bringing in midfielder Soucek for Joel Piroe. Mohamadou Kante was banned for being dismissed in that game.

West Ham: Mads Hermansen, Kyle Walker-Peters, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Maximilian Kilman, Morato, Jarrod Bowen, Tomas Soucek, Divine Mukasa, Arne Engels, Manor Solomon, Valentin Castellanos

Substitutes: Joel Piroe, Pablo, Alphonse Areola, Soungoutou Magassa, Ollie Scarles, Joel Veltman, Edvin Austbo, Airidas Golambeckis, Lewis Orford

Queens Park Rangers team vs West Ham

QPR made five changes to the team that drew 2-2 at home to Preston North End on the same day, introducing Kealey Adamson, Jake Clarke-Salter, Boy Kemper, Smyth and Kolli.

Mbengue, Harvey Vale and Leon Scarlett moved to the bench, with Rumarn Burrell not involved. Dennis Cirkin was suspended.

QPR: Pierce Charles, Kealey Adamson, Jimmy Dunne, Jake Clarke-Salter, Boy Kemper, Nicolas Madsen, Ronnie Edwards, Glen Kamara, Kwame Poku, Rayan Kolli, Paul Smyth

Substitutes: Liam Morrison, Calum Ward, Harvey Vale, Richard Kone, Justin Obikwu, Amadou Mbengue, Leon Scarlett, Jonathan Varane, Tariq Lamptey

Championship fixtures this weekend: October 9, 2026

Here's how this weekend's fixtures look. Saturday's televised games are exclusively on Sky Sports Plus in the UK, with Southampton vs Portsmouth on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.

That game is also being shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Ultra and Sky Sports Plus.