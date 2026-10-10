European football results today: La Liga, Bundesliga, and Ligue 1 scores, highlights

There were matches across Spain, Germany and France on Friday as players returned from the September and October international break.

Five of the nine goals across the leagues came after the 84th minute, including two to change the outcome of games during second-half added time.

Borussia Dortmund failed to win for the first time this season, while Malaga are no longer adrift at the foot of the table in Spain.

Lyon missed out on the win Paulo Fonseca's side required to displace Monaco at the top in France and have now played a game more than their rivals.

Bundesliga results: Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen

Bremen goalkeeper Karl Hein made a string of outstanding saves before Daniel Svensson slid in to put Bundesliga leaders Dortmund in front in the 80th minute, with Nico Schlotterbeck's header doubling their advantage five minutes later.

Just when Bremen looked beaten, Ludovit Reis struck via a post from long range to give them hope with two minutes remaining. West Ham loanee Niclas Fullkrug then equalised with a 92nd-minute header as the visitors moved fourth.

Dortmund are three points clear of second-placed Bayern Munich, who visit fifth-placed Augsburg on Saturday (14:30 BST). Take a look at the full Bundesliga table.

Result Scorers Dortmund 2-2 Bremen Svensson (80), Schlotterbeck (85); Reis (88), Fullkrug (90+2)

La Liga results: Malaga vs Espanyol

On-loan Bayern winger Bryan Zaragoza ended a mazy run by giving Espanyol an early lead at Malaga, putting his side on course to move eighth in La Liga at the expense of opponents without a win in their first seven league games.

Pablo Martinez sent a free-kick from an outlandish distance against the crossbar on the hour mark as Malaga pursued an equaliser they found through Adrian Nino's clever volley inside the box in the 93rd minute.

Malaga are level on points with second-bottom Valencia and a point from safety. Espanyol are 11th, an equidistant three points between sixth and 18th. The full table is on La Liga's website.

Result Scorers Malaga 1-1 Espanyol Zaragoza (13), Nino (90+3)

Ligue 1 results: Lens vs Lyon

Veteran forward Florian Sotoca's volley from inside the penalty area gave Lens a half-time lead under new manager Yannick Cahuzac in Ligue 1.

Matthieu Udol headed in Florian Thauvin's delivery for the second-half equaliser but was then sent off for a mistimed challenge on Khalis Merah, whose finish pulled one back shortly afterwards.

Lens are seventh, while Lyon suffered their first defeat of the season and could be overtaken this weekend by four teams, including Paris Saint-Germain. You can find the Ligue 1 standings here.

Result Scorers Lens 2-1 Lyon Sotoca (36), Udol (76); Merah (85)

La Liga fixtures this weekend: October 10-11, 2026

Date Fixture BST ET PT Sat, Oct 10 Rayo Vallecano vs Athletic Club 13:00 08:00 05:00 Sat, Oct 10 Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid 15:15 10:15 07:15 Sat, Oct 10 Barcelona vs Getafe 17:30 12:30 09:30 Sat, Oct 10 Real Madrid vs Villarreal 20:00 15:00 12:00 Sun, Oct 11 Elche vs Celta Vigo 13:00 08:00 05:00 Sun, Oct 11 Real Sociedad vs Deportivo La Coruna 15:15 10:15 07:15 Sun, Oct 11 Real Betis vs Osasuna 17:30 12:30 09:30 Sun, Oct 11 Racing Santander vs Valencia 20:00 15:00 12:00

Bundesliga fixtures this weekend

Date Fixture BST ET PT Sat, Oct 10 Hoffenheim vs Hamburg 14:30 09:30 06:30 Sat, Oct 10 Augsburg vs Bayern 14:30 09:30 06:30 Sat, Oct 10 Mainz vs Leverkusen 14:30 09:30 06:30 Sat, Oct 10 Union Berlin vs Elversberg 14:30 09:30 06:30 Sat, Oct 10 Paderborn vs Stuttgart 14:30 09:30 06:30 Sat, Oct 10 Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt 17:30 12:30 09:30 Sun, Oct 11 Cologne vs Borussia Monchengladbach 14:30 09:30 06:30 Sun, Oct 11 Freiburg vs Schalke 16:30 11:30 08:30

Ligue 1 fixtures this weekend