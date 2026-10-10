Sources: Ravens held Jurgens physical at Eagles facility ahead of trade

The fallout of the failed Maxx Crosby physical this offseason was felt during the past week’s Cam Jurgens trade and might just factor into additional NFL trades in the future.

As the Ravens and Eagles were preparing to agree to a trade that would send Jurgens and a 2027 seventh-round pick to Baltimore in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick, the two sides made immediate plans for Jurgens to have a physical in Philadelphia before any deal was finalized, league sources told ESPN.

The Ravens sent two of their doctors — their chief medical officer and head trainer — to the Eagles’ training facility Wednesday morning. In a quiet part of the room, without the majority of the Eagles organization even noticing, Ravens doctors put Jurgens — who still is in the concussion protocol and had back surgery in 2025 — through the type of physical that Crosby did not pass, sources said.

After Ravens doctors examined Jurgens and deemed him physically fit for the trade, the two teams finalized a deal that was revealed a short time later, sources said. It was the Ravens’ first trade since March, when they agreed to acquire Crosby from the Las Vegas Raiders — until he had his physical.

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The Jurgens’ trade was not made pending physical, as the majority of NFL trades are. The physical already had occurred, and the Ravens were satisfied with the results. For one of the rare times, the trade became official once it was announced rather than having to wait for Jurgens to travel to Baltimore for the physical.

The Ravens and Eagles jointly agreed upon this plan as they were finalizing compensation for a trade that sent ripples across the NFL. Other teams noticed, and it’s possible now that when other teams are entering advanced trade talks, they could opt to put any players in the deal through a physical prior to finalizing a trade.

It was the opposite of how the Ravens and Raiders handled their scrapped blockbuster trade in March, when Baltimore agreed on a Friday night to send two first-round picks to Las Vegas in exchange for Crosby, who flew to his prospective new home the next week, only to fail his physical and cause the trade to be nullified. Nobody was happy about the result — not the Raiders, Ravens nor Crosby — and teams mulled how the situation was handled and whether any adjustments could be made.

Jurgens will not make his Ravens debut Sunday night against the Atlanta Falcons. That is expected to come next week when Baltimore plays at Cleveland.