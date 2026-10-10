Boxing: Former UFC fighter Michael Venom Page signs with Misfits boxing

Former UFC fighter Michael ‘Venom’ Page says he is “coming to show the boxing world what I can do” after joining the Misfits promotion outfit.

The 39-year-old’s last fight on his UFC contract took place in September when he beat Nursulton Ruziboev to register a fifth win in six fights since making his debut for the organisation in 2024.

Despite his record in the UFC, Page, known as MVP, was dropped by the MMA promotion and is linking up with Misfits Boxing.

The Londoner has signed a “multi-fight, multi-year agreement”.

“I’ve been in combat sports for a long time and I’ve had plenty of options, but MF Sports is the right fit for me,” said Page.

“They’re doing things differently, the energy is huge, and the fights are big.

“I’m excited for this new chapter, and I’m coming to show the boxing world what I can do. I feel free, shackles are off.”

Page has won 26 of his 29 MMA fights and is a decorated kickboxer.

The former Bellator star made his professional boxing debut in 2017 and is 2-0, but has not boxed since 2018.

KSI, a co-founder of Misfits, announced MVP’s arrival at an event on Saturday.

“Michael Venom Page is one of the biggest names in combat sports, and everyone wanted him,” said the influencer, musician and former boxer.

“For him to choose Misfits says everything about where we are as a promotion. He’s a superstar, he’s explosive, and fans are going to love watching him in the ring with us.”