Football gossip: Scott, Gabriel, Gomes, Kounde, Camara

AC Milan are looking at Bournemouth‘s Alex Scott, Bayern Munich have held fresh talks with Manchester United‘s JJ Gabriel and Liverpool are interested in Barcelona defender Jules Kounde.

Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, 23, is wanted by AC Milan, who remain keen on the England international despite his increasing value. (Tuttomercatoweb – in Italian), external

Bayern Munich have held fresh talks with 16-year-old Manchester United attacking midfielder JJ Gabriel but they have not made him an offer as there is a feeling he is leaning towards a move to Spain, with Barcelona and Real Madrid favourites to sign him. (Sky Sports Germany), external

Porto have increased the release clause in the contract of 20-year-old Brazil forward William Gomes to 100m euros (Â£85m) amid interest from Liverpool. (A Bola – in Portuguese), external

Liverpool are also interested in Barcelona’s Jules Kounde, with the La Liga side open to offers of Â£60m for the France full-back. (Fichajes – in Spanish), external

Chelsea remain interested in a move for Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara, 22, after missing out on him in the summer but the Blues will not pay the Ligue 1 club’s 70m euro (Â£59m) valuation for the Senegal international. (Goal), external

Manchester City made an approach to sign 17-year-old USA forward Mathis Albert from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. (Goal), external