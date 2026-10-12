Liverpool 0-3 Manchester City: Report, result and goals as Reds collapse after Gravenberch red card

Manchester City maintained their perfect start to the Premier League season with an impressive 3-0 win over 10-man Liverpool at Anfield.

Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki all scored in the second half as Enzo Maresca's side took full advantage of Ryan Gravenberch's dismissal to secure a statement win over their rivals.

Liverpool had competed well during a goalless first half, but the contest changed when Gravenberch received a second yellow card in the 62nd minute.

City needed just three minutes to make their numerical advantage count, with Haaland breaking the deadlock before Doku quickly doubled the visitors' lead.

Cherki then added a spectacular third to complete a miserable afternoon for Andoni Iraola's side.

The match was played against a hostile backdrop following the recent verdict finding Manchester City guilty of breaches of Premier League financial regulations.



Premier League,

Round 6 Premier League,

Liverpool

LIV

Manchester City

MCI Venue

Anfield Referee

Chris Kavanagh Erling Haaland 65â€²

Jeremy Doku 68â€²

Rayan Cherki 78â€²

Liverpool supporters made their feelings clear before kick-off and throughout the contest, with banners and chants directed towards the visitors.

However, the home side initially looked capable of matching the league leaders on the pitch.

With Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo unavailable through injury, Iraola handed Lewis Koumas his first Premier League start, while Victor Munoz and Bradley Barcola also featured in Liverpool's attack.

Koumas and Munoz were lively during the opening exchanges as Liverpool pressed City and attempted to disrupt their passing game.

The visitors struggled to create clear openings during the first half, although Enzo Fernandez tested Alisson Becker with a curling effort from distance that the goalkeeper gathered comfortably.

Neither side could find a breakthrough before the interval, leaving the contest finely balanced heading into the second half.

Gravenberch red changes game

Liverpool continued to compete after the restart, but their hopes suffered a major setback shortly after the hour mark.

Gravenberch was shown a second yellow card in the 62nd minute, reducing the hosts to 10 men and handing City an opportunity to take control.

Maresca's side wasted little time capitalising.

Haaland opened the scoring in the 65th minute, putting City ahead and leaving Liverpool facing an uphill battle.

Just three minutes later, Doku made it 2-0, finishing after being set up by Elliot Anderson.

The Belgian winger had been introduced from the bench and made an immediate impact, providing the pace and direct running that Liverpool struggled to contain.

With the hosts pushing to find a way back into the game, City continued to exploit the additional space.

Cherki completed the scoring in the 78th minute, producing an excellent individual finish after being assisted by Josko Gvardiol.

The third goal effectively ended any prospect of a Liverpool comeback, with City comfortably seeing out the remaining minutes.





Liverpool





Manchester City







The Premier League Table

# Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts Last 5 1

Manchester City 5 5 0 0 13 5 8 15 W

W

W

W

W 2

Arsenal 6 5 0 1 10 5 5 15 W

L

W

W

W 3

Brighton 6 4 1 1 18 5 13 13 W

W

W

D

L 4

Brentford 6 2 4 0 12 6 6 10 D

W

D

D

D 5

Chelsea 6 3 1 2 15 13 2 10 W

L

D

L

W 6

Leeds 6 2 3 1 8 5 3 9 L

D

W

D

D 7

Liverpool 5 2 3 0 7 4 3 9 L

W

D

W

D 8

Everton 5 2 3 0 6 3 3 9 D

W

D

D

D 9

Ipswich 6 3 0 3 9 12 -3 9 W

L

W

L

L 10

Hull City 5 2 2 1 6 4 2 8 D

L

D

D

W 11

Newcastle 5 2 2 1 9 9 0 8 W

L

D

W

D 12

Manchester United 6 1 3 2 9 9 0 6 D

D

L

D

W 13

Nottingham Forest 5 1 2 2 4 5 -1 5 L

L

W

D

D 14

Aston Villa 6 1 2 3 6 11 -5 5 D

W

L

D

L 15

Crystal Palace 5 1 1 3 6 11 -5 4 W

D

L

W

L 16

Sunderland 6 1 1 4 6 12 -6 4 L

L

L

D

W 17

Bournemouth 6 0 3 3 7 13 -6 3 L

L

D

D

D 18

Tottenham 6 0 3 3 3 9 -6 3 D

L

D

D

L 19

Coventry 5 1 0 4 1 10 -9 3 W

L

L

L

L 20

Fulham 6 0 2 4 6 10 -4 2 L

D

D

L

L Position 1, 2, 3, 4 : Promotion â€“ Champions League (League phase)

Position 5 : Promotion â€“ Europa League (League phase)

Position 18, 19, 20 : Relegation â€“ Championship

Upcoming fixtures for Liverpool and Manchester City